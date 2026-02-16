Author A. Micheal Poulin’s New Book, "The Ambassador," is a Sci-Fi Novel That Follows a Retiring Military Officer Who is Chosen to be an Ambassador for the Oide Race

Recent release “The Ambassador” from Page Publishing author A. Micheal Poulin is a compelling tale that centers around Marcus Westbrook, a retiring military officer who is chosen by the Oide people to serve as their ambassador in an ongoing interstellar conflict, forcing him to choose between his family or the future survival of the human race.