Author A. Micheal Poulin’s New Book, "The Ambassador," is a Sci-Fi Novel That Follows a Retiring Military Officer Who is Chosen to be an Ambassador for the Oide Race
Recent release “The Ambassador” from Page Publishing author A. Micheal Poulin is a compelling tale that centers around Marcus Westbrook, a retiring military officer who is chosen by the Oide people to serve as their ambassador in an ongoing interstellar conflict, forcing him to choose between his family or the future survival of the human race.
Rowe, MA, February 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A. Micheal Poulin, an avid sci-fi fan who served in the US Army for over twenty years, has completed his new book, “The Ambassador”: a riveting story of a retiring military officer who must step up and accept his position with the Oide people in order to help bring about an end to their ongoing conflict with the Noyor, forcing him to leave behind his loved ones in order to save mankind.
“A thousand-year conflict has made its way to Earth’s doorstep,” shares Poulin. “Devastating losses have caused the Oide to make a desperate decision—to include an obscure species, humans, in the ambassador selection cycle. This decision will change the fate of the galaxy and the human race forever. Marcus Westbrook is a retiring military officer, and we experience his final months in uniform and the challenges of his new role as a supporting husband and father. The human race is turned upside down when the Evaluator arrives. Inept and frightened government leadership try to keep their populations calm as the alien craft explores the planet looking for a candidate. It finds only one. Marcus must make a difficult choice—leave his family for an uncertain future and likely death, or condemn the human race to a dark force threatening the entire galaxy. Pain, blood, sweat, and tears are Marcus’s rewards in the selection process. His perseverance and dedication prove worthy of the duties of the ambassador. Betrayal from the heart of the Oide threatens to crush his resolve and push him to the breaking point. But, it is a loss so personal that drives him beyond the point of reason. He discovers this was the plan all along. The final plan to crush the Noyor threat. But have the Oide gone too far?”
Published by Page Publishing, A. Micheal Poulin’s captivating novel will transport readers as they follow along on Marcus’s journey to accept his role and aid not only the Oide but the entire galaxy. Expertly paced and brimming with thrilling world-building, “The Ambassador” is sure to delight fans of the sci-fi genre, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “The Ambassador” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“A thousand-year conflict has made its way to Earth’s doorstep,” shares Poulin. “Devastating losses have caused the Oide to make a desperate decision—to include an obscure species, humans, in the ambassador selection cycle. This decision will change the fate of the galaxy and the human race forever. Marcus Westbrook is a retiring military officer, and we experience his final months in uniform and the challenges of his new role as a supporting husband and father. The human race is turned upside down when the Evaluator arrives. Inept and frightened government leadership try to keep their populations calm as the alien craft explores the planet looking for a candidate. It finds only one. Marcus must make a difficult choice—leave his family for an uncertain future and likely death, or condemn the human race to a dark force threatening the entire galaxy. Pain, blood, sweat, and tears are Marcus’s rewards in the selection process. His perseverance and dedication prove worthy of the duties of the ambassador. Betrayal from the heart of the Oide threatens to crush his resolve and push him to the breaking point. But, it is a loss so personal that drives him beyond the point of reason. He discovers this was the plan all along. The final plan to crush the Noyor threat. But have the Oide gone too far?”
Published by Page Publishing, A. Micheal Poulin’s captivating novel will transport readers as they follow along on Marcus’s journey to accept his role and aid not only the Oide but the entire galaxy. Expertly paced and brimming with thrilling world-building, “The Ambassador” is sure to delight fans of the sci-fi genre, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “The Ambassador” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories