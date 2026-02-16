Author Eileen Sharon (Snyder) Myles’s New Book, "Creations from the Heart," is a Stirring Collection of Christian-Based Poems, Short Stories, and Christmas Tales
Recent release “Creations from the Heart: A Compilation of Writings” from Covenant Books author Eileen Sharon (Snyder) Myles is a riveting series of short stories and poems that invites readers of all ages to explore themes of faith, hope, and the true spirit of God’s love. With each entry, Eileen expertly captures the true Christian journey and the miracle of Christ’s love.
New York, NY, February 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Eileen Sharon (Snyder) Myles, a multitalented artist and devout Christian, has completed her new book, “Creations from the Heart: A Compilation of Writings”: a stirring and heartfelt collection of poems, short stories, and Christmas tales that will delight readers as they discover the true meaning of faith and God’s grace.
For many years, author Eileen Sharon (Snyder) Myles shared her passion for spirituality as a Sunday school teacher, using her artistic talents to paint vibrant murals and compose inspiring spiritual songs. Eileen’s love for decorating during holidays was infectious, as she infused her surroundings with warmth and joy. Her legacy lives on through her written words, as she aimed to inspire others to have faith, even after her passing in 2016.
“This is a literary treasure that brings together a diverse tapestry of short stories, heartfelt poems, and heartwarming Christmas tales—all from a Christian perspective,” shares the author. “This beautifully crafted collection invites readers to explore the depths of faith, hope, and the true spirit of God’s love. The short stories illuminate the Christian journey, while the poems offer a lyrical connection to the divine. The Christmas stories, in particular, transport readers to the heart of the Christian holiday, celebrating the birth of Jesus in a way that’s both moving and spiritually enriching. This is a cherished book that offers inspiration and joy to those seeking the Christian message through the art of storytelling and verse.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Eileen Sharon (Snyder) Myles’s new book is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers as they dive into each story and poem, making this a beloved addition to any Christian library.
Readers can purchase “Creations from the Heart: A Compilation of Writings” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
For many years, author Eileen Sharon (Snyder) Myles shared her passion for spirituality as a Sunday school teacher, using her artistic talents to paint vibrant murals and compose inspiring spiritual songs. Eileen’s love for decorating during holidays was infectious, as she infused her surroundings with warmth and joy. Her legacy lives on through her written words, as she aimed to inspire others to have faith, even after her passing in 2016.
“This is a literary treasure that brings together a diverse tapestry of short stories, heartfelt poems, and heartwarming Christmas tales—all from a Christian perspective,” shares the author. “This beautifully crafted collection invites readers to explore the depths of faith, hope, and the true spirit of God’s love. The short stories illuminate the Christian journey, while the poems offer a lyrical connection to the divine. The Christmas stories, in particular, transport readers to the heart of the Christian holiday, celebrating the birth of Jesus in a way that’s both moving and spiritually enriching. This is a cherished book that offers inspiration and joy to those seeking the Christian message through the art of storytelling and verse.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Eileen Sharon (Snyder) Myles’s new book is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers as they dive into each story and poem, making this a beloved addition to any Christian library.
Readers can purchase “Creations from the Heart: A Compilation of Writings” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories