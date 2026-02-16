Author Eileen Sharon (Snyder) Myles’s New Book, "Creations from the Heart," is a Stirring Collection of Christian-Based Poems, Short Stories, and Christmas Tales

Recent release “Creations from the Heart: A Compilation of Writings” from Covenant Books author Eileen Sharon (Snyder) Myles is a riveting series of short stories and poems that invites readers of all ages to explore themes of faith, hope, and the true spirit of God’s love. With each entry, Eileen expertly captures the true Christian journey and the miracle of Christ’s love.