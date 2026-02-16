Author Rodney Sugden’s New Book “Surviving Sorrow And Despair Searching For Normalcy? Unconditional Friendship - Complicated Love” Follows Two Friends with Shared Trauma
Recent release “Surviving Sorrow And Despair Searching For Normalcy? Unconditional Friendship - Complicated Love” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rodney Sugden follows two friends who leaned on each other due to their similar family trauma while growing up as children. But after a night of passion before going their separate ways, their lives become forever entwined.
Saginaw, MI, February 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rodney Sugden, who found solace and healing in writing following a stroke, has completed his new book, “Surviving Sorrow And Despair Searching For Normalcy? Unconditional Friendship - Complicated Love”: a stirring tale that centers around two friends who depend on each other to survive their individual family trauma and abuse developed into something far greater and complicated than either could imagine.
“It’s a hot July summer day. Ryan Douglas is walking up and down the water’s edge, his shoes tied and hanging from his shoulders,” writes Sugden.
“Sitting on the beach, the gentle breeze off the lake brings back fond memories of his mother.
“Ryan recognized that for him to move on with his life, he had to reconcile the passing of his mother and a father who hated him.
“Further down the beach stood Karen Wilson, waves rolling in over her feet, asking herself, ‘How far can I swim before I can swim no more?’ With no answer, she stepped back and continued walking down the beach until she saw a familiar face.
“Kids in school thought they were dumb because they were always sitting in the hallway or the library taking tests.
“They were far from dumb and were actually extremely intelligent—two of the smartest kids in the state.
“Because their fathers, who were drunks and abusive, made their mothers buy their clothes from secondhand stores, they were called secondhand trash.
“Ryan and Karen’s friendship became strong through high school and college. Ryan said he would stay with Karen until she was ready to be on her own.
“The night before Karen left for New York to become a famous lawyer and Ryan went to Chicago to work in an investment firm, they consummated their love over and over until they fell asleep. Karen was devastated and took on a new personality.
“Ryan became successful beyond his dreams, and Karen became known as the Ice Queen of Mergers and Acquisitions.
“The secret Karen kept from Ryan for thirteen years broke his heart and his trust and never healed until they both passed away within days with broken hearts.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Rodney Sugden’s enthralling tale will resonate with readers from all walks of life as they follow along on this poignant and emotionally stirring tale of a complicated yet lasting friendship. Expertly paced and character-driven, Sugden weaves an unforgettable story that will keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Surviving Sorrow And Despair Searching For Normalcy? Unconditional Friendship - Complicated Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
