Author Rodney Sugden’s New Book “Surviving Sorrow And Despair Searching For Normalcy? Unconditional Friendship - Complicated Love” Follows Two Friends with Shared Trauma

Recent release “Surviving Sorrow And Despair Searching For Normalcy? Unconditional Friendship - Complicated Love” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rodney Sugden follows two friends who leaned on each other due to their similar family trauma while growing up as children. But after a night of passion before going their separate ways, their lives become forever entwined.