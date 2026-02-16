Robin Hudson’s New Book, "Manners Do Matter," is a Charming Story of a Great Dane Puppy Who Discovers the Importance of Following Directions and Having Manners
Mason, TX, February 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Robin Hudson, a loving mother who lives on a ranch in Texas, where she can often be found spending time in the garden, has completed her most recent book, “Manners Do Matter”: a riveting story that centers around Moose, a Great Dane who must learn how to behave and discover why having manners is important.
“Moose is a sweet and lovable Great Dane, who finds himself in trouble because of his lack of manners. Join him as he embarks on a fun-filled journey through obedience class where he meets some memorable friends and one very distracting gopher,” writes Hudson. “Moose makes great progress in his training but is then confronted with a decision. Will Moose do what he wants (even though it’s not what he should do), or will he choose to do what he knows is right? Read along and find out if Moose discovers that manners do matter.”
Published by Fulton Books, Robin Hudson’s book is inspired by the author’s desire to help teach children valuable life lessons through her stories. With colorful artwork by illustrator Sandy Stubbs, Hudson’s story is sure to delight readers of all ages, while teaching them that manners do in fact matter.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Manners Do Matter” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
