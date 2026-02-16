Carlos Holder’s New Book, "Catch a Glimpse of Greatness -- A True Story," a Compelling and Heartfelt Story That Recounts Episodes from the Author’s Life
Clemmons, NC, February 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Carlos Holder has completed his most recent book, “Catch a Glimpse of Greatness -- A True Story”: a riveting true account that chronicles moments from the author’s journey that have come to define him.
The title, “Catch a Glimpse of Greatness -- A True Story,” came from the words the author said to his younger self as he appeared to the author after the encounter on the beach with both parents and the destitute family he encountered as a small child. The author was devastated because of his inability to help the mentally challenged family and carried the scars for years. He also told his young self that it was going to be difficult and assured him he could make it. An awe-inspiring “Being” appeared to the author and told him to let that sorrow go because, in his words, “They are taken care of.” The family of his youth suddenly appeared just as they looked when the author encountered them as a child, and the “Being” did indeed take care of them.
Mary’s charismatic personality was so strong that friends were drawn to her like metal to a magnet. She later became a computer programmer for a prominent doctor’s large office at the regional medical school and then finished her career at US Air, now known as American Airlines.
Holder’s story also includes compelling episodes of his chance encounter with the love of his life and lifelong partner, Mary, from the little town of Cullowhee, North Carolina. Both the author and Mary received higher education degrees while working full-time jobs.
Mary went immediately to work for the doctor. The author was hired immediately as a finance officer at the university he so loved—Wake Forest.
Published by Fulton Books, Carlos Holder’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on this heartfelt and deeply personal account that weaves an intimate self-portrait of the author. Spellbinding emotionally stirring, “Catch a Glimpse of Greatness -- A True Story” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Catch a Glimpse of Greatness -- A True Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
