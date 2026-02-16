David Richards’s Newly Released "Becoming One with Christ" is a Profound Spiritual Journey That Invites Readers Into Faith Through Reflection and Transformation
“Becoming One with Christ: The Lessons of King David” from Christian Faith Publishing author David Richards is an inspiring work that blends personal testimony with biblical insight, guiding readers toward a deeper understanding of Christ through the life, trials, and faith of King David.
Morrisville, NC, February 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Becoming One with Christ: The Lessons of King David”: a thoughtful exploration of faith, resilience, and spiritual awakening. “Becoming One with Christ: The Lessons of King David” is the creation of published author, David Richards, a number one international bestselling author, veteran, and former corporate executive. He has devoted his life to seeking a deeper understanding of love and believes in Christ's universal existence. He currently resides in Morrisville, North Carolina.
Richards shares, “A lifetime journey. A test of faith. A calling to a deeper love. This is more than a book; it’s a heartfelt testament to resilience, devotion, and discovering love’s true meaning through the eyes of King David.
In Becoming One with Christ, I share my journey—a lifetime of seeking spiritual depth and strength, which was put to the ultimate test during the pandemic. During that turbulent time, I encountered profound revelations through David’s trials, triumphs, and unwavering faith. Now I want to share these lessons with you in hopes they will inspire and embolden your own walk of faith.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Richards’s new book offers a unique and heartfelt approach to Christian growth, helping readers find clarity, courage, and purpose through the enduring lessons of Scripture. It is an invitation to reflect, to grow, and ultimately, to become one with Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Becoming One with Christ: The Lessons of King David” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Becoming One with Christ: The Lessons of King David”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
