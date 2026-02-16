Annie R. Mickle’s Newly Released "Rough Side Revamped" is an Inspiring Memoir of Resilience, Faith, and Breakthrough
“Rough Side Revamped” from Christian Faith Publishing author Annie R. Mickle is a heartfelt and motivating true story that follows one man’s journey from hardship to hope, revealing how perseverance and faith can transform even the roughest beginnings.
Alexandria, VA, February 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Rough Side Revamped”: an uplifting and candid memoir that chronicles a life shaped by adversity and strengthened by faith. “Rough Side Revamped” is the creation of published author, Annie R. Mickle, who was raised in South Carolina. Inspired by her uncle’s stories and supported by her family to pursue higher education, she earned a master’s in human resources management and a PhD in Christian leadership. An award-winning speaker and U.S. Army veteran, she retired after a distinguished military career and now serves as a career transition counselor in Northern Virginia, helping service members move into civilian careers while living out her passion for leadership, service, and family.
Mickle shares, “Abraham Brisbone, affectionately known as Ham the Man, retired after twenty-three fulfilling years as a VIP tour bus driver. His job took him across the United States, where he encountered remarkable sights and met many thought-provoking and inspiring people.
To everyone he met along the rough side of life, Ham offers his heartfelt thanks. He is deeply grateful for the words of encouragement, advice, and prayers shared with him over the years.
During his career, Ham was honored with multiple Safe Driver Awards and proudly wore personalized signature jackets, marking his achievements and dedication.
A longtime member of New Saint Mark Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland, Ham resided in the city from his arrival in 1946 until his passing in October 2021.
Ham firmly believed that God will always make a way for the dreams He places in your heart. He hopes this book will inspire and motivate you to find your breakthrough and make peace with the rough side of life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Annie R. Mickle’s new book is a powerful testament to endurance, personal growth, and the life-changing impact of faith and determination.
Consumers can purchase "Rough Side Revamped" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Rough Side Revamped", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
