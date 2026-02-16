Rick Tester’s Newly Released "That Was Me" is a Gripping and Emotional Christian Mystery Novel Exploring Faith, Loss, and Redemption.
“That Was Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rick Tester follows Abigail, a woman shattered by her father’s murder and the loss of her son, as she navigates the streets of New York City. Through a journey of mystery, blackouts, and unexpected encounters, Abigail discovers hope, healing, and the relentless pursuit of God’s love.
Carson City, NV, February 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “That Was Me”: a compelling Christian novel that weaves faith, personal loss, and the journey toward redemption. “That Was Me” is the creation of published author, Rick Tester, who lives in northern Nevada, where he has lived most of his life. When he’s not working or writing, he enjoys fly fishing, golf, and traveling with his wife, Sheri.
Tester shares, “Abigail once believed in miracles—until one Sunday morning shattered everything. At just nine years old, she watched her world crumble when her father, a devoted pastor, was murdered in his own church. In her grief, she disowned God and closed the door on faith forever.
Fifteen years later, Abigail’s life is a tangle of unanswered questions and unrelenting pain. Plagued by mysterious blackouts that blur the line between dreams and reality, she lives on the unforgiving streets of New York City. Her greatest heartache? The disappearance of her four-year-old son—a loss that broke the last pieces of her soul. Now, after two years of searching and surviving, hope is slipping away… and so is time.
Then she meets Jack.
Jack is nine, alone, and somehow at peace in a world that has swallowed so many. He knows the city like the back of his hand—and he knows Jesus. With wisdom far beyond his years, Jack offers Abigail more than just help—he offers a second chance.
Together, they embark on a haunting journey through alleyways and sanctuaries, seeking answers, chasing whispers, and confronting the ghosts of Abigail’s past. But as the blackouts grow stronger and the edges of reality blur, Abigail must face her deepest fear: that the truth about her son—and herself—may be more than she’s ready to bear.
In this unforgettable mystery of faith, loss, and redemption, That Was Me is a powerful tale about learning to trust again… not just in people, but in a God who never stopped pursuing her.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rick Tester’s new book delivers a gripping and heartfelt story of resilience, unwavering faith, and hope. It explores the transformative power of trust, the journey through grief and loss, and the redemptive strength found in God’s enduring presence.
Consumers can purchase “That Was Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “That Was Me”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
