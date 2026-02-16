Rick Tester’s Newly Released "That Was Me" is a Gripping and Emotional Christian Mystery Novel Exploring Faith, Loss, and Redemption.

“That Was Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rick Tester follows Abigail, a woman shattered by her father’s murder and the loss of her son, as she navigates the streets of New York City. Through a journey of mystery, blackouts, and unexpected encounters, Abigail discovers hope, healing, and the relentless pursuit of God’s love.