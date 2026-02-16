Dominic J. Ellis Sr.’s Newly Released "Bean, Little Dog Lost" is a Touching Tale of Devotion, Hope, and the Incredible Bond Between a Child and Her Beloved Pet

“Bean, Little Dog Lost” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dominic J. Ellis Sr. is a heartfelt children’s story that follows a young girl’s unwavering determination to reunite with her lost puppy, offering young readers a message of resilience, love, and never giving up.