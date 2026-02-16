Dominic J. Ellis Sr.’s Newly Released "Bean, Little Dog Lost" is a Touching Tale of Devotion, Hope, and the Incredible Bond Between a Child and Her Beloved Pet
“Bean, Little Dog Lost” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dominic J. Ellis Sr. is a heartfelt children’s story that follows a young girl’s unwavering determination to reunite with her lost puppy, offering young readers a message of resilience, love, and never giving up.
Des Moines, IA, February 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Bean, Little Dog Lost”: a beautifully written story that captures the emotional journey of losing and finding a cherished companion. “Bean, Little Dog Lost” is the creation of published author, Dominic J. Ellis Sr., the author of Planet Veggie, published by Christian Faith Publishing. A former Great Dane owner, he understands the deep bond between humans and their pets. In his free time, Dominic enjoys fishing, golfing, and making memories with his two granddaughters.
Ellis shares, “The story is about a young girl who is searching for her lost beagle puppy. She searches for her puppy by using flyers and through her friends and social media. Even after a move to the city and stories of adventures from across the country, she never gives up hope.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dominic J. Ellis Sr.’s new book is a touching reminder for young readers that love, persistence, and a little faith can lead to heartwarming reunions and unforgettable joy.
Consumers can purchase “Bean, Little Dog Lost” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Bean, Little Dog Lost”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
