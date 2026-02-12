Agile Auto Appoints Guy-Oliver Potvin as Sales & Performance Manager
Newark, DE, February 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Agile Auto today announced the appointment of Guy-Olivier Potvin as Sales & Performance Manager. A disciplined operator with deep dealership experience, Guy-Olivier brings a structured, transparency-driven approach to sales execution and performance strategy across automotive retail.
“As Agile Auto continues to grow, it’s essential that we bring on leaders who understand the operational realities dealers face every day,” said John Ellis, CEO of Agile Auto. “Guy-Olivier combines dealership depth, analytical discipline, and execution focus in a way that aligns perfectly with our mission to help dealers turn data into confident action.”
A graduate of the Automotive Business School of Canada, Guy-Olivier built his foundation through hands-on progression across Sales, Finance & Insurance (F&I), and Project Management within dealership operations. His end-to-end exposure to retail automotive has shaped a pragmatic, accountability-first leadership style grounded in measurable performance and customer trust.
Throughout his career, Guy-Olivier has led CRM implementations, supported dealer acquisition integrations, and played a key role in building a high-performing subprime automotive operation in the Greater Montréal area. His ability to bring structure to complexity has consistently delivered scalable, sustainable results.
An entrepreneur by nature, Guy-Olivier is also the founder of Creddie, a digital retail and retention platform designed to bring predictability and transparency to automotive ownership through data and process discipline. Most recently, he joined iPacket, where he supported hundreds of dealers across Canada and the United States in strengthening operational clarity and enhancing customer transparency.
As Sales & Performance Manager at Agile Auto, Guy-Olivier will focus on driving disciplined sales execution, supporting dealer performance, and reinforcing the company’s commitment to structured, data-driven growth across its partner network.
About Agile Auto
Agile Auto, Inc. is a technology company incorporated in Delaware. Agile Auto is the first-of-its-kind intelligence platform purpose-built for used-car operations. It layers seamlessly on top of your existing IMS, DMS, and local market intelligence stack - converting raw data into actionable insights, daily decisions and measurable results.
MediaContact:
info@agileautoinc.com
agileauto.io
