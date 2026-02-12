Best Wine Filter Innovation: Wine Balanced Wins 2026 Award
Award-winning wine filter recognized by leading global authority on brand excellence.
Los Angeles, CA, February 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Wine Balanced, a leader in natural wine purification, has been awarded “Best Wine Accessory Innovation - United States” at the Global Brands Magazine Awards 2026, recognizing the brand’s breakthrough wine filter that enhances the wine-drinking experience without altering taste.
The award is presented by Global Brands Magazine, a UK-based publication widely regarded as an authority on global brand excellence. Global Brands Magazine covers leading luxury and consumer brands worldwide, providing in-depth analysis of branding strategy, innovation, growth, and market leadership.
Wine Balanced was recognized for its innovative approach to wine filtration - combining natural science, Nordic manufacturing standards, and consumer convenience into a simple, effective wine filter that helps reduce compounds commonly associated with wine-related discomfort, including sulfites, histamines, and tannins.
"Wine Balanced was created from a simple belief: people shouldn’t have to choose between enjoying wine and feeling good afterward," said Mark Christiansen, CEO of Wine Balanced. “Being recognized by Global Brands Magazine - an organization that sets the benchmark for global brand excellence - is a powerful validation of our mission and our approach. We’ve taken an age-old Nordic purification concept and transformed it into a modern wine filter that fits seamlessly into everyday life."
A Wine Filter Backed by Science, Craft, and Global Recognition
Unlike wine drops, wine wands, or chemical additives, Wine Balanced uses a natural absorption-based wine filter in the form of a small sachet placed directly into a glass or bottle. The wine filter works in minutes, requires no special equipment, and preserves the wine’s original flavor and aroma.
Manufactured in Norway and distributed by Wine Balanced Inc, an FDA approved facility, Wine Balanced’s wine filter is made with 100% natural and organic ingredients. The ingredients are sourced from Norway’s Arctic waters, including coral algae (Corallina officinalis), chitosan, and calcium ascorbate. The underlying purification principles have been tested by respected laboratories such as NIVA (Norwegian Institute for Water Research) and AnalyCen, reinforcing the brand’s science-led positioning.
About the Global Brands Magazine Awards
The Global Brands Magazine Awards recognize outstanding brands across industries through a rigorous and transparent evaluation process. Award recipients are selected by industry analysts, data partners, and editorial leadership, with criteria including innovation, customer experience, financial strength, ethical standards, and global brand influence. Since partnering with a leading analytics firm in 2013, Global Brands Magazine has further strengthened its role in brand valuation, optimization, and strategic development.
About Wine Balanced
Wine Balanced develops and distributes an award-winning organic wine filter designed to help people enjoy wine without compromise. By combining marine-based purification science, Scandinavian manufacturing excellence, and ease of use, Wine Balanced delivers a refined solution to a widespread consumer challenge - wine headaches - without affecting taste.
A longtime European favorite and now expanding rapidly in the United States, Wine Balanced is redefining what a modern wine filter can be.
The award is presented by Global Brands Magazine, a UK-based publication widely regarded as an authority on global brand excellence. Global Brands Magazine covers leading luxury and consumer brands worldwide, providing in-depth analysis of branding strategy, innovation, growth, and market leadership.
Wine Balanced was recognized for its innovative approach to wine filtration - combining natural science, Nordic manufacturing standards, and consumer convenience into a simple, effective wine filter that helps reduce compounds commonly associated with wine-related discomfort, including sulfites, histamines, and tannins.
"Wine Balanced was created from a simple belief: people shouldn’t have to choose between enjoying wine and feeling good afterward," said Mark Christiansen, CEO of Wine Balanced. “Being recognized by Global Brands Magazine - an organization that sets the benchmark for global brand excellence - is a powerful validation of our mission and our approach. We’ve taken an age-old Nordic purification concept and transformed it into a modern wine filter that fits seamlessly into everyday life."
A Wine Filter Backed by Science, Craft, and Global Recognition
Unlike wine drops, wine wands, or chemical additives, Wine Balanced uses a natural absorption-based wine filter in the form of a small sachet placed directly into a glass or bottle. The wine filter works in minutes, requires no special equipment, and preserves the wine’s original flavor and aroma.
Manufactured in Norway and distributed by Wine Balanced Inc, an FDA approved facility, Wine Balanced’s wine filter is made with 100% natural and organic ingredients. The ingredients are sourced from Norway’s Arctic waters, including coral algae (Corallina officinalis), chitosan, and calcium ascorbate. The underlying purification principles have been tested by respected laboratories such as NIVA (Norwegian Institute for Water Research) and AnalyCen, reinforcing the brand’s science-led positioning.
About the Global Brands Magazine Awards
The Global Brands Magazine Awards recognize outstanding brands across industries through a rigorous and transparent evaluation process. Award recipients are selected by industry analysts, data partners, and editorial leadership, with criteria including innovation, customer experience, financial strength, ethical standards, and global brand influence. Since partnering with a leading analytics firm in 2013, Global Brands Magazine has further strengthened its role in brand valuation, optimization, and strategic development.
About Wine Balanced
Wine Balanced develops and distributes an award-winning organic wine filter designed to help people enjoy wine without compromise. By combining marine-based purification science, Scandinavian manufacturing excellence, and ease of use, Wine Balanced delivers a refined solution to a widespread consumer challenge - wine headaches - without affecting taste.
A longtime European favorite and now expanding rapidly in the United States, Wine Balanced is redefining what a modern wine filter can be.
Contact
Wine Balanced Inc.Contact
Nicolai Edgar Andersen, Head of Marketing
844-414-9463
winebalanced.com
Nicolai Edgar Andersen, Head of Marketing
844-414-9463
winebalanced.com
Categories