"Corporate Campfire Stories" by Brian Haendiges to launch March 2026 from Publish Your Purpose

Author, speaker, and former CEO Brian Haendiges will release his first book, "Corporate Campfire Stories" (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-214-5, 979-8-88797-215-2, 979-8-88797-216-9) on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.