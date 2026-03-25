"Corporate Campfire Stories" by Brian Haendiges to launch March 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Author, speaker, and former CEO Brian Haendiges will release his first book, "Corporate Campfire Stories" (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-214-5, 979-8-88797-215-2, 979-8-88797-216-9) on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.
Hartford, CT, March 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Are you looking for more traction and progress at work? Not sure about your next step? Are you ready to take charge of your career and thrive-not just survive-in today's fast-changing workplace?
Drawing on lessons learned from years of navigating the complexities, challenges, and rewards of the corporate world, Brian Haendiges reveals how to build a more effective, successful, and fulfilling career--and to have greater impact. He explores the hurdles that come with balancing technical expertise with leading people, solving tough problems while finding the direction that's right for you, and inspiring both peers and leaders. You'll discover why the strongest careers are built not just on skills, but on relationships. Whether motivating a team, making better decisions, fixing something that's broken, or breaking new ground, the ability to connect genuinely will set you apart.
While technology, workplaces, and business trends evolve, the core dynamics of human relationships remain the same. Haendiges weaves in practical and immediately implementable strategies for building trust, tailoring communications, and fostering collaboration, all illustrated by compelling and relatable real-world stories. Equally central is the theme of learning-how people improve those around them when they improve themselves. You'll learn how to stay true to yourself while sparking positive action in others, turning challenges into opportunities, making valuable connections, and transforming setbacks into stepping stones.
From charting your first career path to stepping confidently into senior leadership, Corporate Campfire Stories offers encouragement, practical wisdom, and actionable insights for every stage of growth. More than just a career guide, it's a warm and friendly trail map to thriving in work, in relationships, and in life.
Get your copy of Corporate Campfire Stories at your favorite place to buy books (or here on Bookshop.org: https://shorturl.at/ZXOR5).
Over a 40+ year career across a half dozen Fortune 500 financial services and insurance companies, Brian learned the hard way - but he had help from a host of great leaders, mentors, peers, and employees. Now looking to fill every day with something meaningful and impactful for himself and others, including fulfilling a promise to share the many lessons he's learned across his long career, he has shifted his focus to help foster and mentor the next generation of corporate leaders. In addition to writing fiction and non-fiction, Brian enjoys teaching and learning in classes on Cape Cod, brushing up on foreign language skills at home and abroad, trying to put notes together on a piano keyboard again after a 50-year break, all while advising and celebrating success with friends and former colleagues, traveling, and spending time with his family.
You can learn more about Brian and his work at https://www.linkedin.com/in/brianhaendiges.
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: Wednesday, March 25th, 2026, 290 pages, 8.5" x 5.5”, hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$27.99 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-215-2
$37.99 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-214-5
$9.99 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-216-9
Drawing on lessons learned from years of navigating the complexities, challenges, and rewards of the corporate world, Brian Haendiges reveals how to build a more effective, successful, and fulfilling career--and to have greater impact. He explores the hurdles that come with balancing technical expertise with leading people, solving tough problems while finding the direction that's right for you, and inspiring both peers and leaders. You'll discover why the strongest careers are built not just on skills, but on relationships. Whether motivating a team, making better decisions, fixing something that's broken, or breaking new ground, the ability to connect genuinely will set you apart.
While technology, workplaces, and business trends evolve, the core dynamics of human relationships remain the same. Haendiges weaves in practical and immediately implementable strategies for building trust, tailoring communications, and fostering collaboration, all illustrated by compelling and relatable real-world stories. Equally central is the theme of learning-how people improve those around them when they improve themselves. You'll learn how to stay true to yourself while sparking positive action in others, turning challenges into opportunities, making valuable connections, and transforming setbacks into stepping stones.
From charting your first career path to stepping confidently into senior leadership, Corporate Campfire Stories offers encouragement, practical wisdom, and actionable insights for every stage of growth. More than just a career guide, it's a warm and friendly trail map to thriving in work, in relationships, and in life.
Get your copy of Corporate Campfire Stories at your favorite place to buy books (or here on Bookshop.org: https://shorturl.at/ZXOR5).
Over a 40+ year career across a half dozen Fortune 500 financial services and insurance companies, Brian learned the hard way - but he had help from a host of great leaders, mentors, peers, and employees. Now looking to fill every day with something meaningful and impactful for himself and others, including fulfilling a promise to share the many lessons he's learned across his long career, he has shifted his focus to help foster and mentor the next generation of corporate leaders. In addition to writing fiction and non-fiction, Brian enjoys teaching and learning in classes on Cape Cod, brushing up on foreign language skills at home and abroad, trying to put notes together on a piano keyboard again after a 50-year break, all while advising and celebrating success with friends and former colleagues, traveling, and spending time with his family.
You can learn more about Brian and his work at https://www.linkedin.com/in/brianhaendiges.
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: Wednesday, March 25th, 2026, 290 pages, 8.5" x 5.5”, hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$27.99 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-215-2
$37.99 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-214-5
$9.99 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-216-9
Contact
Publish Your PurposeContact
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
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