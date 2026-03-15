"Business is Simple," by Terry Conway to Launch March 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Business owner and entrepreneur Terry Conway will release his first book, "Business is Simple" (Publish Your Purpose, 2026, ISBN 979-8-88797-227-5, 979-8-88797-220-6, 979-8-88797-222-0) on Sunday, March 15, 2026.
Hartford, CT, March 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- This isn't just a business book; it's a blueprint forged in the fire of real-world risk and adrenaline-fueled chaos that transformed a 130-year old cottage seafood company into a thriving international business. At age thirty-one, Terry Conway was the first CFO for Perdue Farms and ten years later, as a father of five, he took a daring leap of faith: he left corporate stability for the dream of ownership.
To navigate chaos, he relied on an evolving, time-tested structure that he calls Business Is Simple. It strips away complexity and focuses on just three core interconnected focal points:
- Continuously develop superior products.
- Process at a competitive advantage.
- Develop leads for sales to close.
This structure guided two complete makeovers. The first transformed Handy into a coast-to-coast national company, achieving a premium quality that opened up exports to Japanese and European markets.
The second makeover was a matter of survival, forced by environmental changes that severely reduced crab supply. With zero contacts, Terry booked a flight to Bangkok. This led to far-flung adventures in seven Asian countries, where he navigated sleepless nights and cultural challenges to establish soft crab processing and later, two more product lines - crab cakes and pasteurized crab meat.
Part memoir, part manual, the book is an adventure story and guide for aspiring entrepreneurs, executives, family companies and students, proving that with trust, clarity, and perseverance, extraordinary results in business are possible.
Get your copy of Business is Simple at your favorite place to buy books (or here on Bookshop.org: https://shorturl.at/UjlnC).
In 1981, Terry Conway acquired sole ownership of Handy Seafood and brought a remarkable commitment to build this small cottage business into a strong, family-owned global company - a leading brand with steady growth, a testament to making global enterprise work. Drawing from his experiences across a long and illustrious career, Terry's transformation of Handy Seafood was based on a fundamental principle: that at its core business is simple.
Across a long successful career, Terry has served as business advisor at Touche Ross, as investment analyst for Laird & Company, and as CFO of Perdue Farms before taking control of Handy Seafood, where he continues to serve as Executive Chairman after transferring control to his five children who continue running the company to this day.
In the past, he has lectured on managerial accounting at Carnegie Mellon University and on international marketing at Johns Hopkins University. Today he lives with his wife Susan in Salisbury, MD, where he still goes to the office every day.
You can learn more about Terry and his work at terryconway-bis.com.
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: Sunday, March 15th, 2026, 322 pages, 6" x 9”, hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$29.99 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-220-6
$39.99 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-227-5
$9.99 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-222-0
To navigate chaos, he relied on an evolving, time-tested structure that he calls Business Is Simple. It strips away complexity and focuses on just three core interconnected focal points:
- Continuously develop superior products.
- Process at a competitive advantage.
- Develop leads for sales to close.
This structure guided two complete makeovers. The first transformed Handy into a coast-to-coast national company, achieving a premium quality that opened up exports to Japanese and European markets.
The second makeover was a matter of survival, forced by environmental changes that severely reduced crab supply. With zero contacts, Terry booked a flight to Bangkok. This led to far-flung adventures in seven Asian countries, where he navigated sleepless nights and cultural challenges to establish soft crab processing and later, two more product lines - crab cakes and pasteurized crab meat.
Part memoir, part manual, the book is an adventure story and guide for aspiring entrepreneurs, executives, family companies and students, proving that with trust, clarity, and perseverance, extraordinary results in business are possible.
Get your copy of Business is Simple at your favorite place to buy books (or here on Bookshop.org: https://shorturl.at/UjlnC).
In 1981, Terry Conway acquired sole ownership of Handy Seafood and brought a remarkable commitment to build this small cottage business into a strong, family-owned global company - a leading brand with steady growth, a testament to making global enterprise work. Drawing from his experiences across a long and illustrious career, Terry's transformation of Handy Seafood was based on a fundamental principle: that at its core business is simple.
Across a long successful career, Terry has served as business advisor at Touche Ross, as investment analyst for Laird & Company, and as CFO of Perdue Farms before taking control of Handy Seafood, where he continues to serve as Executive Chairman after transferring control to his five children who continue running the company to this day.
In the past, he has lectured on managerial accounting at Carnegie Mellon University and on international marketing at Johns Hopkins University. Today he lives with his wife Susan in Salisbury, MD, where he still goes to the office every day.
You can learn more about Terry and his work at terryconway-bis.com.
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: Sunday, March 15th, 2026, 322 pages, 6" x 9”, hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$29.99 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-220-6
$39.99 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-227-5
$9.99 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-222-0
Contact
Publish Your PurposeContact
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
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