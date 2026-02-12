Jim Lee, Frank Miller, Joe Quesada Featured in Standout FAN EXPO Philadelphia Creator Lineup, May 29-31
Special Experiences with Each of the Trio, Plus Appearances by Superstars Capullo, Platt, Golden, Hawthorne, Moss and More at Pennsylvania Convention Center
Philadelphia, PA, February 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- FAN EXPO is proud to produce the best artist alley collections in the pop culture convention space. And FAN EXPO Philadelphia is going a step further, with unique Special Experiences with comics legends Jim Lee, Frank Miller and Joe Quesada at the front of a world-class lineup of creators attending the event, May 29-31, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City.
Fans of Lee (president, publisher and CCO of DC Comics), Miller (Daredevil, The Dark Knight Returns) and Quesada (Marvel Knights: The World To Come, Daredevil) can take part in the separate Experiences with each that include autograph packages, hand-drawn Head Sketches, lithographs, selfies, guaranteed seating at exclusive panels, original illustrations and more. Details can be found at https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpophiladelphia/comics/.
In addition to those three greats of the industry, the first wave of artists and writers announced to the FAN EXPO Philadelphia Artist Alley today include:
• Greg Capullo (Spawn, X-Force)
• Stephen Platt (Moon Knight, Wolverine)
• Michael Golden (Micronauts, Daredevil)
• Mike Hawthorne (Batman, Deadpool)
• Drew Moss (Thundercats, DuckTales)
• Scott Hanna (Amazing Spider-Man, Superman: Lois and Clark)
• Russell Braun (The Boys)
• Nikolas Draper-Ivey (Batman/Static: Beyond, Marvel’s Black Panther: The Album)
• Mike DeCarlo (The Simpsons, Archie)
• Arthur Suydam (Marvel Zombies, The Walking Dead)
• Danny Fingeroth (Stan Lee: A Marvelous Life, Superman on the Couch)
• Renee Witterstaetter (The Avengers, She-Hulk)
Dozens more creators will be joining this elite group, to be announced closer to the event.
FAN EXPO Philadelphia features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom.
The creators lineup supplements a celebrity roster headlined to date by Lord of the Rings “Four Hobbits” Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan and Elijah Wood; the Star Trek universe trio of Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden and Brent Spiner; Corey Feldman (Stand by Me, The Goonies; Kerri Green, (The Goonies, Summer Rental); Martha Plimpton (The Goonies, Beautiful Girls); and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles stars Judith Hoag, Robbie Rist, Ernie Reyes Jr., Brian Tochi, Kenn Scott and François Chau.
Adult, Youth, and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family Passes, and Ultimate Fan and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO Philadelphia are available now at fanexpophiladelphia.com.
Advanced Pricing is available until May 14. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including line-up reveals for additional headline celebrities, comic creator guests, voice actors, and cosplayers.
Many additional FAN EXPO Philadelphia guest announcements will follow in the coming weeks, including world-class lineups of comic creators, voice actors, cosplayers, and more.
Philadelphia is the ninth event on the 2026 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events.
ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ
FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts over one million fans annually at FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, FAN EXPO Cleveland, MEGACON Orlando, Toronto Comicon, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Canada, FAN EXPO Dallas, VIDCON Anaheim, EDMONTON EXPO, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and FAN EXPO San Francisco. The latest schedule of events is available on the website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
www.fanexpohq.com
