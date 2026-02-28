Points North Accelerates Growth with 25% Revenue Surge and Strategic Market Expansion
Compliance software leader posts record results driven by 33% recurring revenue increase, 55% managed services growth, and breakthrough product innovation.
Minneapolis, MN, February 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Points North, a leading provider of certified payroll and union payroll compliance software, today announced record results for the full year 2025, achieving 25% overall revenue growth and attaining expected performance targets across all business lines.
The company reported new customer sales growth of 15% across all products, with recurring revenue increasing 33% year-over-year. Partner-driven revenue grew 20% compared to 2024, continuing momentum from the previous year's strong performance and reinforcing Points North's strategic focus on channel partnerships.
"Our 2025 results demonstrate our teams' ability to continue to execute and scale together, growing to levels that are new territory for our organization," said Keith Pelatowski, CEO of Points North. "This growth necessitates our needed focus on attracting top talent across our organization. We added proven leadership to our team to help create systems and processes to address our latest stage of growth. This will help us continue to drive strategy and increase productivity across the company. We are bullish about our plans for 2026 and 2027."
Product Innovation Drives Market Leadership
Points North reinforced its position as the leader in certified payroll and prevailing wage compliance with several significant product enhancements in 2025. The company launched its next-generation construction compliance capabilities and updated its certified payroll reporting capabilities to address evolving requirements in New Jersey, New York, and California.
"The complexity in compliance will only increase," noted Pelatowski. "Our continued investment in product innovation ensures our clients stay ahead of regulatory changes while focusing on their core business."
Managed Services Revenue Surges 55%
Points North's Managed Services offering experienced exceptional growth in 2025, with revenue increasing 55% as organizations sought comprehensive, turnkey compliance support. The offering delivers end-to-end solutions including certified payroll reporting, wage rate sourcing, and ongoing compliance management, removing the administrative burden from client teams.
Building on this momentum, Points North launched a pilot program for an expanded service tier designed to provide hands-on support for clients with specific certified payroll compliance needs. This new offering will address growing market demand for flexible assistance across varying levels of compliance complexity.
Strategic Expansion and Team Growth
To support its accelerating growth trajectory, Points North recruited 19 new team members throughout 2025, with particular emphasis on strengthening its engineering and product development capabilities. The company also completed renovation of its new headquarters in Minneapolis, providing expanded collaborative workspace designed to support the company's core values.
About Points North
Established in 1994, Points North has provided compliance solutions across all 50 states. Our solutions function as a bridge between payroll and benefit systems by streamlining the transfer of data. Our compliance, reporting, and time and attendance solutions are designed to help payroll and human resource leaders solve complex data issues, with the goal of improving workflows, saving time, and keeping clients focused on their strategic initiatives. For more information, visit www.points-north.com.
Contact
Stacey Alm
888-561-2072
www.points-north.com
