Melvin T. Morgan Roofing Announces New Office Location in Lynchburg, VA
Melvin T. Morgan Roofing has relocated to a new office at 503 Old Plantation Dr, Suite 301, Lynchburg, VA 24502. The move supports continued growth and expanded service capacity for residential roof repair and roof replacement in Lynchburg, VA. The company remains committed to providing professional roofing services, storm damage repair, and full roof installations throughout the Lynchburg area.
Lynchburg, VA, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Melvin T. Morgan Roofing proudly announces the relocation of its Lynchburg office from 20050 Lynchburg Hwy., Lynchburg, VA 24502 to a new, expanded location at 503 Old Plantation Dr, Suite 301, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
This move reflects the company’s continued growth and commitment to better serving homeowners and businesses seeking professional roof repair in Lynchburg, VA and complete roof replacement in Lynchburg, VA. The new office provides improved accessibility and operational efficiency, allowing the team to respond faster to roofing inspections, emergency roof leak repairs, and storm damage restoration throughout the region.
Melvin T. Morgan Roofing specializes in residential and commercial roofing services including asphalt shingle roof replacement, metal roof installation, roof leak detection, missing shingle repair, and full roof tear-offs. As demand increases for reliable roofing contractors in Lynchburg, the company has expanded to ensure timely project scheduling and enhanced customer support.
The relocation does not change the company’s service area or dedication to quality workmanship. Customers can continue to expect free roof inspections, detailed roofing estimates, and assistance with insurance claims for wind and storm-related roof damage.
By moving to 503 Old Plantation Dr., Suite 301, Melvin T. Morgan Roofing strengthens its position as a trusted roofing contractor in Lynchburg, VA, delivering dependable roof repair and roof replacement services backed by professionalism, experience, and long-term customer commitment.
Contact
Melvin T. Morgan RoofingContact
Sebastian Christian
800-249-0358
https://melvintmorgan.com
Sebastian Christian
800-249-0358
https://melvintmorgan.com
