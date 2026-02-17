Patrick Rauh’s Newly Released "The Roots and Depths of the Gospel of Jesus Christ" is an Illuminating and Deeply Reverent Exploration of Christ’s Redemptive Work.
“The Roots and Depths of the Gospel of Jesus Christ” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patrick Rauh offers readers a profound yet accessible journey into the meaning, power, and eternal significance of Jesus’ death and resurrection, revealing the gospel’s richness with clarity, scriptural depth, and inspiring insight.
Northlake, TX, February 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Roots and Depths of the Gospel of Jesus Christ”: a compelling theological exploration of Christ’s redemptive mission. “The Roots and Depths of the Gospel of Jesus Christ” is the creation of published author, Patrick Rauh.
Rauh shares, “The Roots and Depths of the Gospel of Jesus Christ is by no means just another typical look at the work of Christ Jesus in the gospel. It delves deep into the elements and the forces at work in the gospel. This “deep dive” is both captivating and illuminating, yet easily understood by all who seek a better understanding of history’s most glorious event.
The writer has uniquely focused on the texts of Scripture that pertain to what Christ endured within His experience in the gospel in piecing together a quite thorough gospel narrative which is progressively formulated as one makes his way through the chapters. The native Greek and Hebrew of the texts are extensively examined to draw out the intended meaning, but in a manner that is easily understood by nearly all educational levels.
Ultimately, the reader is presented with a simply stunning view of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. What precisely Christ Jesus endured in death and how and why it led to His resurrection and exaltation in heaven is made startlingly clear as is the reason it has resulted in His people being made righteous forever. The reader is left with an even greater sense of awe, wonder and gratitude at the sheer majesty of it all!
A must read for any Christian who loves the Lord and is hungry for more truth of the gospel of Jesus Christ!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patrick Rauh’s new book is a must-read for Christians who love the Lord and hunger for deeper truth. It offers both intellectual enrichment and spiritual renewal, encouraging believers to more fully grasp the magnitude of what Christ has accomplished.
Consumers can purchase “The Roots and Depths of the Gospel of Jesus Christ” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Roots and Depths of the Gospel of Jesus Christ”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
