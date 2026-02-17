Kara Kendall-Walker’s Newly Released "Kara’s Pet’s" is a Heartfelt Children’s Story That Gently Explores Love, Loss, and the Joy of Welcoming New Pets
“Kara’s Pet’s” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kara Kendall-Walker is a tender and relatable children’s book inspired by real-life experiences, offering young readers comfort and understanding as they navigate the emotions that come with losing and gaining beloved pets.
New York, NY, February 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Kara’s Pet’s”: a warm and emotionally resonant children’s story that follows a young girl’s experiences with pets and the lessons learned through change. “Kara’s Pet’s” is the creation of published author, Kara Kendall-Walker.
Kendall-Walker shares, “I have always loved pets. When I was eight years old, my dad brought home a kitten. It was the cutest little thing. When it got older though, it got really big. It also started getting in trouble and scratching me.
My mom and dad made the decision to take the cat to the humane society. That experience made me really sad. After that, I wanted a dog. Later on, my mom brought home the cutest little dog. We became best friends. This is why I wrote this story—it was my way of coping with losing a pet. I hope this story will help other kids who have been through this same experience.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kara Kendall-Walker’s new book offers families a compassionate tool for discussing pet loss and change while celebrating the comfort, companionship, and happiness animals bring into our lives.
Consumers can purchase “Kara’s Pet’s” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Kara’s Pet’s”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
