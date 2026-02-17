Kara Kendall-Walker’s Newly Released "Kara’s Pet’s" is a Heartfelt Children’s Story That Gently Explores Love, Loss, and the Joy of Welcoming New Pets

“Kara’s Pet’s” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kara Kendall-Walker is a tender and relatable children’s book inspired by real-life experiences, offering young readers comfort and understanding as they navigate the emotions that come with losing and gaining beloved pets.