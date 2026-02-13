Thar Process Unveils New Line of CO2 Bulk Delivery Systems for Any Prep SFC and Pilot Scale SFE Users
Thar has a 35-year history of building automated supercritical systems and operating R&D labs. For many years, Thar also built CO2 delivery systems to make it easier for any client to access CO2 without the inconvenience of CO2 bottles/tanks inside the lab. This automation provides a fast return on investment for company's trying to mitigate labor costs and safety risks.
Pittsburgh, PA, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Highly skilled scientists who operate SFC systems from Waters, Shimadzu, Teledyne and Thar Process often find out that it is difficult to expand their capacity without adding space and manpower to move CO2 bottles and tanks around their building. In pharmaceutical drug discovery, these scientists typically run their systems all day and sometimes all night. Thus, Thar Instruments (purchased by Waters in 2009), built a standard CO2 bulk delivery system to match the capabilities in it's own labs.
Fast forward 15 years and those solutions were no longer available. Thus, Thar Process found a need to start providing those former clients with a solution for taking CO2 at 20 bar from out an outdoor bulk tank and delivering 60 bar indoors to a lab. These solutions can include indoor and outdoor storage and a wide range of flow rates.
In addition to chromatography applications, Thar Process and other manufacturer's pilot and production scale SFE users also require such hardware.
Stacie Kosakowski
412-968-0200
www.CleanHeatTechnologies.com
