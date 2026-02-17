Will Archie’s "Immortals" Follows a Husband and Father Whose Life is Forever Changed When He Discovers He is Secretly an Immortal with Untold Power
Medford, OR, February 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Will Archie, an MBA graduate and business and technology professional hailing from Brooklyn, New York, has completed his most recent book, “Immortals”: a gripping and compelling novel that follows Stone, a family man whose inner powers as an Immortal are unleashed, changing the course of his and his family’s lives forever.
The author shares, “Immortals” begins with Stone Anderson, a husband and a father of three who one day finds himself feeling rather odd. Something that has been dormant within him is suddenly beginning to stir. He experiences flashes of memories and images that he cannot place.
“Stone pretends everything is fine until his family leaves to go about their days. Then in the kitchen, it happens. He is struck with pain of incomprehensible intensity, as if every nerve ending is being set ablaze, leaving him screaming and uncontrollably clawing at his body as it changes. His flesh and bones are stretched, making his body larger and more muscular. His eyes morph from their original brown to a chilled slate gray. His head throbs as if it would split in half while his senses amplify. Memories from millennia past flood his conscious mind, overwhelming him with doubt and confusion.
“The pain finally passes. Stone rises from the floor as a different man, a different being. He knows what he is—an immortal. And he’s not alone…
“He has spent the past forty years being Stone Anderson, but now he and his family are faced with the impossibility of this new situation, a situation where his children, having also been affected by this change, must face immortality themselves. His wife, Hope, must learn where she fits in as a mortal. The family navigates both internal and external conflict, and Stone fights the desire to use his powers for corruption.
“Through kidnappings, a hostile media, terrorism, and even alien species, Stone and his family must either stick together or fall apart.”
Published by Fulton Books, Will Archie’s book will transport readers as they follow along on this epic series where seemingly unlimited power threatens to tear Stone and his family apart for good. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Immortals” is a riveting exploration of the corruptive influence that power can have, and what it takes to overcome its allure.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Immortals” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
