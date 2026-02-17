Chrissy Bulluck’s New Book, “YOU ARE... JUST REMEMBER...,” is a Charming Collection of Affirmations Designed to Inspire and Uplift Young Readers
Jacksonville, FL, February 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Chrissy Bulluck has completed her most recent book, “YOU ARE... JUST REMEMBER...”: a heartfelt series of affirmations designed to help readers of all ages gain confidence, appreciate what makes them unique, and know that they are worthy just as they are.
“‘You are…Just Remember…’ is a wonderful reminder of everyone’s capabilities,” writes Bulluck. “This easy-to-read affirmations book shows a child’s (or adult’s) strengths through their weaknesses. It shows how every person has beautiful qualities that make them unique! People cannot be told enough how loved, capable, and worthy they are. This book is a great addition to any library!”
Published by Fulton Books, Chrissy Bulluck’s book is a beautiful series that will capture the hearts and minds of young readers, helping them gain confidence in who they are. With colorful artwork to help bring Bulluck’s story to life, “YOU ARE… JUST REMEMBER…” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making this a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “YOU ARE... JUST REMEMBER...” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“‘You are…Just Remember…’ is a wonderful reminder of everyone’s capabilities,” writes Bulluck. “This easy-to-read affirmations book shows a child’s (or adult’s) strengths through their weaknesses. It shows how every person has beautiful qualities that make them unique! People cannot be told enough how loved, capable, and worthy they are. This book is a great addition to any library!”
Published by Fulton Books, Chrissy Bulluck’s book is a beautiful series that will capture the hearts and minds of young readers, helping them gain confidence in who they are. With colorful artwork to help bring Bulluck’s story to life, “YOU ARE… JUST REMEMBER…” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making this a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “YOU ARE... JUST REMEMBER...” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories