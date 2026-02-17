Scott Caronna’s New Book, "Shadow Behind the Eyes," is a Chilling Collection of Nine Short Horror Stories Designed to Leave Readers Uncomfortable and in Suspense
Columbia, MD, February 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Scott Caronna, a loving husband and full-time licensed commercial plumber in Baltimore, Maryland, has completed his most recent book, “Shadow Behind the Eyes”: a gripping series of nine short horror stories that aims to shock readers while exploring the darkest parts of the human psyche.
“This book contains nine short horror stories written to leave the reader uncomfortable for hours and days after finishing each piece,” writes Caronna. “The stories are written to delve on the strangest and spookiest parts of the human soul, while pushing the reader to question their biggest fears. Several stories have twists and turns designed to keep the reader guessing right up to the last page. Reader, beware, for there is always a shadow behind the eyes.
“Good night, faithful reader.”
Published by Fulton Books, Scott Caronna’s book will captivate readers as they delve into the strange and unusual with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and thrilling, “Shadow Behind the Eyes” is sure to delight fans of the horror genre, promising to leave a lasting impression long after the final shocking tale.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Shadow Behind the Eyes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
