Amy Rasmussen’s New Book, “Kindness is the New Cool,” is a charming story of a young girl who learns the importance of kindness in making new friends
Vale, OR, February 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Amy Rasmussen, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who holds a master’s in elementary education and teaches first grade, has completed her most recent book, “Kindness is the New Cool”: a heartfelt story of a young girl who, after making a wrong first impression at school, discovers how kindness is the perfect way to connect with others.
“Lyla was so excited for a fresh start at a new school,” writes Rasmussen. “She wanted to make the best first impression and make as many friends as possible. Trying too hard, she gave the impression that she was Ms. Perfect, but that wasn’t going to stop her from trying to use kindness to turn a foe into a friend. Because as you may have heard, kindness is the new cool!”
Published by Fulton Books, Amy Rasmussen’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on Lyla’s journey to make amends with others through the power of kindness. With colorful artwork to help bring Rasmussen’s story to life, “Kindness is the New Cool” is sure to delight young readers, making this a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Kindness is the New Cool” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
