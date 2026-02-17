Author Mike Reidy’s New Book, "My Brother’s Keeper," is a Powerful Thriller That Centers Around Three Individuals Who Are Brought Together by Fate & a Lust for Vengeance
Recent release “My Brother’s Keeper” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mike Reidy is a poignant and compelling tale that centers around three men who are bound by fate and a desire for justice at any cost. From a battle with inner demons to a thirst for vengeance, Joe Nemeth, Landon Santorelli, and Abe Haight will soon find their lives forever entwined and bound in bloodshed.
Naperville, IL, February 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mike Reidy, a judge in DuPage County who has previously worked as a prosecutor and in private practice as a defense attorney, has completed his new book, “My Brother’s Keeper”: a potent story that explores just how far one is willing to go in order to avenge a loved one.
“Joe Nemeth is a hard-nosed prosecutor and family man whose life’s work has been ensuring that crime is punished. Landon Santorelli is a lawman but believes in his own brand of justice. Abe Haight is a misogynistic Internet influencer whose pale blue eyes and striking good looks have spawned his charmed life. Fate will bring them together, but not without bloodshed,” writes Reidy.
“Abe awakens after being drugged to discover that he is staked spread-eagled to the earth in the middle of the desolate, unyielding, and oppressively hot desert. His unrecognizable captor tells him that he intends to kill him. But what had he done to deserve this death sentence? Who kidnapped him? And was he even the right guy?
“Abe’s miscreant past has put him squarely within someone’s crosshairs. Landon seeks vengeance upon his sister’s attacker. Joe is wrestling with his own demons. The list of vigilantes is long, but what if that which everyone knows to be the truth about Abe is just not so?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mike Reidy’s enthralling tale is a stirring crime thriller that promises to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, keeping them on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “My Brother’s Keeper” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors.
