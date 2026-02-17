Author Doug Draper’s New Book, "The Witch and the Wolf," Follows a Defense Attorney Who Must Prove the Innocence of His Client, Known as "The Witch," in a Murder Trial

Recent release “The Witch and the Wolf” from Newman Springs Publishing author Doug Draper is a gripping novel that centers around Tony Moretti, an attorney who returns to his hometown to represent a middle-aged hermit accused of murder. But as he attempts to defend her from prosecution, Tony must also uncover the true killers, leading him down a dangerous path.