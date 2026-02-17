Author Doug Draper’s New Book, "The Witch and the Wolf," Follows a Defense Attorney Who Must Prove the Innocence of His Client, Known as "The Witch," in a Murder Trial
Recent release “The Witch and the Wolf” from Newman Springs Publishing author Doug Draper is a gripping novel that centers around Tony Moretti, an attorney who returns to his hometown to represent a middle-aged hermit accused of murder. But as he attempts to defend her from prosecution, Tony must also uncover the true killers, leading him down a dangerous path.
Covington, LA, February 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Doug Draper, who served as a public affairs officer in the US Air Force and later worked in corporate communications for global companies, has completed his new book, “The Witch and the Wolf”: a compelling crime novel that centers around a defense attorney whose attempts to defend a hermit accused of murder places him in the crosshairs of the true killers.
“Tony Moretti, a New Orleans attorney, returns to his childhood home on the Wolf River in Mississippi to defend a surly hermit, ‘the Witch,’ accused of killing the son of a prominent judge. Tony wants to prove her innocence because she saved him from a gator attack twenty years earlier and will do whatever it takes to win the case, even though all the evidence points to his client, Clarissa Saucier.
“He begins working with a young attorney, Harley Bonham, to support her claim that she didn’t commit the murder. Their first attempt to earn Clarissa’s freedom is through a preliminary hearing, but the judge rejects their appeal for a dismissal of the charges against Clarissa or to release her on bail. With a trial many months away and Clarissa struggling to cope with being locked up, Tony and Harley accelerate the process by trying to lure the killers out of hiding. Their actions provoke a vicious opponent who takes this battle for justice beyond the walls of the courtroom and into the dangerous waters of the Wolf.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Doug Draper’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow Tony’s attempts to protect Clarissa, no matter the dangers he faces. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Witch and the Wolf” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers guessing right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “The Witch and the Wolf” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Tony Moretti, a New Orleans attorney, returns to his childhood home on the Wolf River in Mississippi to defend a surly hermit, ‘the Witch,’ accused of killing the son of a prominent judge. Tony wants to prove her innocence because she saved him from a gator attack twenty years earlier and will do whatever it takes to win the case, even though all the evidence points to his client, Clarissa Saucier.
“He begins working with a young attorney, Harley Bonham, to support her claim that she didn’t commit the murder. Their first attempt to earn Clarissa’s freedom is through a preliminary hearing, but the judge rejects their appeal for a dismissal of the charges against Clarissa or to release her on bail. With a trial many months away and Clarissa struggling to cope with being locked up, Tony and Harley accelerate the process by trying to lure the killers out of hiding. Their actions provoke a vicious opponent who takes this battle for justice beyond the walls of the courtroom and into the dangerous waters of the Wolf.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Doug Draper’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow Tony’s attempts to protect Clarissa, no matter the dangers he faces. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Witch and the Wolf” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers guessing right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “The Witch and the Wolf” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories