Author Janet Gray’s New Book, "Mississippi Rolling Stone," is a Riveting Screenplay That Delves Into the Life and Career of Ike Turner, as Well as the Demons He Battled

Recent release “Mississippi Rolling Stone” from Newman Springs Publishing author Janet Gray is a powerful screenplay that explores the life and times of music legend Ike Turner. From his tumultuous upbringing to his career with Tina, Gray explores how Ike’s personal demons and childhood traumas led him to lose his music empire.