Author Janet Gray’s New Book, "Mississippi Rolling Stone," is a Riveting Screenplay That Delves Into the Life and Career of Ike Turner, as Well as the Demons He Battled
Recent release “Mississippi Rolling Stone” from Newman Springs Publishing author Janet Gray is a powerful screenplay that explores the life and times of music legend Ike Turner. From his tumultuous upbringing to his career with Tina, Gray explores how Ike’s personal demons and childhood traumas led him to lose his music empire.
Mobile, AL, February 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Janet Gray, a Tina Turner impersonator, singer, recording artist, discotheque diva, and performer in the European entertainment circuit, has completed her new book, “Mississippi Rolling Stone”: a fascinating look at the life of Ike Turner, exploring how his past traumas led to him losing the music dynasty he created with Tina.
Gray shares, “Ike received an irresistible invitation to relocate to St. Louis. He and his band quickly became the resident entertainment at the elite clubs, even landing an all-White gig that hosted one thousand wide-eyed teens. Incredibly, Ike found himself and his band to be favorites on a local television show playing tribute to swing.
“With all of this newfound popularity, Ike inevitably attracted a young Anna Mae Bullock. With Ike’s genius and marketing skills, their companionship would launch one of the most sensational careers in musical history, making them a household name.
“Idolizing Ike and all the attention doted upon him, Anna Mae was smitten and hungered to be a part of Ike’s world and his music. She got her wish and a new name to go along with Ike’s newly founded Ike and Tina Turner Revue, all masterminded by none other than the man himself.
“His insatiable appetite for riches and success drove him to an almost unnatural hunger to achieve and cross forbidden White American boundaries that were normally taboo for an African American entity. Being a strict producer and businessman, Ike embarked on an empire that most African Americans could only dream of—starting from radio, the Chittlin’ Circuit, to college circuits, television, and tours with the Rolling Stones.
“Anna Mae Bullock, now Tina Turner, proved to be a gold-mine invention. With her fiery crooning, tornado-like movements, gorgeous legs, and exotic beauty and the sexy Ikettes in tow, Ike was well on his way to conquering more ground.
“With all of Ike’s success and luxuries, he rendered himself too comfortable, too laxed—letting his guard down. He experimented with cocaine…and women.
“As all the demons of his past crept in to haunt Ike’s life, he spiraled down into being an irrational, violent, and paranoid menace to himself and anyone involved in his life. Piece by piece and bit by bit, Ike lost everything, even his most prized possession, Tina.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Janet Gray’s gripping tale will take readers behind the public’s perception of Ike to explore his personal struggles, bringing to light the human side of this titan of the music industry like never before.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Mississippi Rolling Stone” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
