Author Martin Kulik’s New Book, "Inky's Journey: The Story of a Lost Baby Octopus," Centers Around a Baby Octopus Who Must Find Her Family with the Help of New Friends
Recent release “Inky's Journey: The Story of a Lost Baby Octopus" from Newman Springs Publishing author Martin Kulik is a charming story that centers around Inky, a baby octopus who sets out on a journey across the ocean to find her family. With the help of her new friends she makes along the way, Inky will overcome various struggles and learn important lessons along the way.
Temecula, CA, February 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Martin Kulik, a drummer from the Czech Republic, has completed his new book, “Inky's Journey: The Story of a Lost Baby Octopus": a riveting story of a lost baby octopus who must locate her missing family while navigating all sorts of trials and meeting new friends.
“Take good care of all the animals, and learn to really love keeping everything healthy and clean!” writes Kulik. “It encourages children to take action, to make a difference in their own communities, and to strive for a cleaner, healthier world for all living beings.
“Parents, educators, and caregivers will find ‘Inky’s Journey’ an invaluable resource for initiating discussions about environmental conservation and the significance of protecting our planet’s treasures. With its themes of friendship, resilience, and discovering one’s purpose, it offers both entertainment and profound lessons for its readers.
“‘Inky’s Journey’ resonates with both the young and the old, leaving an indelible impression on children’s hearts, and inspiring them to champion the protection of the ocean. As children turn the last page of the book, they are left with a renewed sense of wonder and a deeper appreciation for the mysteries concealed beneath the waves—a sentiment that will be passed down to future generations.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Martin Kulik’s adventurous tale is a beacon of hope, a call to action, and a testament to the enduring spirit of friendship and perseverance that will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers. With colorful artwork to help bring Kulik’s story to life, “Inky’s Journey” is a reminder that even the smallest of creatures can make a significant impact on the world, and that every journey, no matter how challenging, can lead to discovery, growth, and a deeper understanding of one’s place in the world.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Inky's Journey: The Story of a Lost Baby Octopus" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
