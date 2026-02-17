Author Martin Kulik’s New Book, "Inky's Journey: The Story of a Lost Baby Octopus," Centers Around a Baby Octopus Who Must Find Her Family with the Help of New Friends

Recent release “Inky's Journey: The Story of a Lost Baby Octopus" from Newman Springs Publishing author Martin Kulik is a charming story that centers around Inky, a baby octopus who sets out on a journey across the ocean to find her family. With the help of her new friends she makes along the way, Inky will overcome various struggles and learn important lessons along the way.