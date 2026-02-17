Author Chaplain Evangelist Dr. Carolyn Skinner, Ph.D’s New Book, “Why Not," Aims to Help Readers Answer Their Own Questions Concerning Their Faith and God’s Plan

Recent release “Why Not” from Newman Springs Publishing author Chaplain Evangelist Dr. Carolyn Skinner, Ph.D is an enlightening read that explores the greatest question that many have when it comes to understanding God’s truths. Through sharing her writings, Dr. Skinner aims to help readers steal their faith and be prepared when Satan or a nonbeliever ask the simple question of “why not?”.