Author Chaplain Evangelist Dr. Carolyn Skinner, Ph.D’s New Book, “Why Not," Aims to Help Readers Answer Their Own Questions Concerning Their Faith and God’s Plan
Recent release “Why Not” from Newman Springs Publishing author Chaplain Evangelist Dr. Carolyn Skinner, Ph.D is an enlightening read that explores the greatest question that many have when it comes to understanding God’s truths. Through sharing her writings, Dr. Skinner aims to help readers steal their faith and be prepared when Satan or a nonbeliever ask the simple question of “why not?”.
Memphis, TN, February 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Chaplain Evangelist Dr. Carolyn Skinner, Ph.D, an educator, chaplain, and ordained minister with extensive academic, professional, and ministry experience, has completed her new book, “Why Not”: a fascinating series that explores the author’s own journey with God while preparing readers to defend their faith when asked “why not” by God’s enemies.
Author Chaplain Evangelist Dr. Carolyn Skinner, Ph.D became a licensed chaplain in 2022, graduating magna cum laude, and has been ordained and licensed in multiple ministry roles, including life coach, ministry deacon, and wedding officiant, with national and international credentials. She is active in prison ministry, and in 2022 became a part of the clergy police department crime prevention unit in Memphis, Tennessee. In addition to her ministry work, Dr. Skinner has over twenty years of general building construction entrepreneur experience, having worked with her mother in their woman-owned construction company, and has experiences in both healthcare and warehouse management.
“In this life, people are taught about God and accept Jesus Christ as their Savior,” writes Dr. Skinner. “They begin their journey with God; however, many, for one reason or another, turn their back. They are attacked by the enemy with one very simple question, ‘Why not?’
“Saints of all ages, stages, and maturity can be attacked by this question, and if not answered, it can be their downfall. Ministers are questioned by sinners and saints; saints are questioned by family, friends, and neighbors. All are questioned by Satan as Christ was in the desert. Satan comes to question us in the midnight when there is no one generally we are able to call, so we turn back and forth upon our beds or our minds whirl with the questions as we work late-night shifts. God’s truth comes under attack by the ‘why not’ questions. We must be able to answer the ‘why not’ questions for ourselves and ministers for the people of God whom we shepherd.
“Many times, Satan will bring the ‘why not’ question in the middle of the hardest or darkest trial to get us to see God as unfair, unjust, and unloving which would make Him unholy, giving us an excuse to surrender to him as Adam did in the garden of Eden.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Chaplain Evangelist Dr. Carolyn Skinner, Ph.D’s series endeavors to uncover the enemy’s plan, answer certain “why not” questions readers may have, and offer direction for where to further go for answers. With each turn of the page, “Why Not” will show readers that God is always with his children even in the darkest of trials.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Why Not” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
