Rise EOR is Now Live in the United States: Hire Full-Time Employees in the USA Without a Local Entity
Hire full-time employees in the United States as a foreign-based company with Rise's USA Employer of Record service.
Beachwood, OH, February 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Hiring in the U.S. just became dramatically easier.
Rise is thrilled to announce that their Employer of Record (EOR) in the United States is now officially live, unlocking fast, compliant hiring for local and global companies expanding into the American market.
With Rise, companies can now hire full-time U.S. employees without opening a local entity, navigating state-by-state labor laws, or taking on compliance risk.
From automated onboarding to hybrid fiat-and-crypto payroll, Rise provides the most modern, flexible EOR infrastructure available today.
Why Companies Choose Rise for EOR in the United States
As the modern workforce becomes more global, companies need a way to hire in the U.S. without drowning in compliance, banking complexities, employment law, and payroll operations.
That’s exactly what Rise solves.
Here’s what sets Rise apart:
1. Full Compliance & Zero Entity Setup
Rise manages all U.S. employment requirements on your behalf:
- Local labor laws
- State and federal taxes
- Mandatory filings
- Worker classification
- Employment contracts
You focus on growth as Rise handles compliance.
2. Automated Onboarding & Compliant Employment Agreements
Employees onboard in minutes, not weeks.
Rise handles:
KYC / AML
Identity verification
Compliance checks
Pre-vetted U.S. employment agreements
3. Competitive U.S. Benefits Packages
Offer U.S. teams the benefits they expect from a local employer such as:
Healthcare plans
Crypto-friendly 401(k) options
4. Hybrid Payroll: Pay in USD, USDC, or USDT
Rise is the only EOR in the United States offering hybrid fiat and crypto payroll:
Fund payroll in USD or stablecoins
Employees withdraw in local currency or cryptocurrency
This gives modern teams flexibility no traditional EOR can match.
What Rise EOR in the United States Means for Employers
Launching EOR in the U.S. unlocks immediate advantages for companies scaling their American workforce without the overhead of establishing a U.S. entity.
1. Scale Faster
Hire full-time employees in days, not months.
2. Reduce Costs & Risk
Avoid the legal, administrative, and financial burden of opening a U.S. company.
3. Provide a Modern Compensation Experience
Hybrid payroll means employees choose their ideal mix of:
- Local currency
- Stablecoins
- Cryptocurrencies
4. Stay Fully Compliant Across All 50 States
Rise manages taxes, filings, benefits, and labor-law adherence automatically.
How Rise’s U.S. EOR Works
Rise simplifies the entire employment lifecycle:
1. Onboard Employees to Rise
Rise manages identity verification, compliance, and employment agreements.
2. Fund Payroll (USD or Crypto)
Fund from a U.S. bank or a crypto wallet.
3. Set Payment Schedules
Daily, weekly, bi-weekly, monthly, milestone, or one-off payments.
4. Employees Withdraw in Their Preferred Currency
Local currency, stablecoins, or other crypto assets.
5. Rise Handles All Taxes, Compliance & Reporting
Stay compliant automatically with no extra software or filings needed.
Built for Startups, Global Teams & Web3 Companies Expanding into the U.S.
Rise is the best EOR service built for the modern global workforce.
Whether for a traditional company or a crypto-native organization, Rise supports both fiat and on-chain treasuries with full compliance.
With:
90+ local currencies
100+ cryptocurrencies
190+ supported countries
SOC 2 + GDPR compliance
This allows Rise to offer the most complete hiring infrastructure for companies scaling into the United States.
Start Hiring in The United States
The old way of hiring in the U.S. such as opening entities, dealing with payroll providers, navigating 50 sets of employment laws is over.
With Rise EOR in the United States, global companies can now:
- Hire confidently
- Pay flexibly
- Stay compliant
- Offer best-in-class benefits
- Provide hybrid fiat + crypto compensation
All through a single, frictionless workflow.
Contact
Austin Heaton
917-455-7310
riseworks.io
