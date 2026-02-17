Author Aneissa L. Patterson’s New Book, "Walking with Jesus: Bible Stories for Children," Invites Young Readers to Step Into the World of the Bible One Story at a Time
Recent release “Walking with Jesus: Bible Stories for Children” from Covenant Books author Aneissa L. Patterson is a collection of stories from the Gospels that aims to help young readers learn about Jesus and his ministry. From His divine birth to His glorious resurrection, Patterson weaves a heartfelt series that invites readers to walk alongside Christ and open themselves up to His love.
Mooresville, NC, February 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Aneissa L. Patterson, the technology leader at The Place UMC in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she uses her passion for innovation to support and enhance various ministries, has completed her new book, “Walking with Jesus: Bible Stories for Children”: an engaging collection of Biblical stories that brings Jesus’s journey to live in an easily digestible format for young readers.
“‘Walking with Jesus: Bible Stories for Children’ invites young hearts to step into the vibrant world of the Bible, where timeless stories come to life in a way that is engaging and accessible for children,” writes Patterson. “Drawing inspiration from the Revised Common Lectionary, this book presents beloved biblical narratives in a way that is engaging and easy for children to understand. Captivating pictures accompany every narrative, helping children visualize and connect with the stories in a meaningful way.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Aneissa L. Patterson’s new book is a testament to the author’s commitment to communicate faith in ways that resonate with children, offering stories that inspire wonder, spark meaningful conversations, and illuminate the beauty of God’s love. Perfect for parents, teachers, and children’s ministry leaders, “Walking with Jesus” provides a versatile resource for Sunday school, family devotionals, or bedtime readings.
Readers can purchase “Walking with Jesus: Bible Stories for Children” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
