Author Aneissa L. Patterson’s New Book, "Walking with Jesus: Bible Stories for Children," Invites Young Readers to Step Into the World of the Bible One Story at a Time

Recent release “Walking with Jesus: Bible Stories for Children” from Covenant Books author Aneissa L. Patterson is a collection of stories from the Gospels that aims to help young readers learn about Jesus and his ministry. From His divine birth to His glorious resurrection, Patterson weaves a heartfelt series that invites readers to walk alongside Christ and open themselves up to His love.