Author Faith M. Sample’s New Book, "Daffodil, Daisy and Dandelion," Follows a Young Girl Who Answers When a Small Voice Calls to Her and Discovers the Seed of Friendship

Recent release “Daffodil, Daisy and Dandelion” from Covenant Books author Faith M. Sample is a heartfelt tale that follows Daffodil, a young girl who hears a small voice calling to her one day. Upon investigating the voice, she discovers it is coming from a daisy named Dandelion, and soon the two develop a special bond.