Author Faith M. Sample’s New Book, "Daffodil, Daisy and Dandelion," Follows a Young Girl Who Answers When a Small Voice Calls to Her and Discovers the Seed of Friendship
Recent release “Daffodil, Daisy and Dandelion” from Covenant Books author Faith M. Sample is a heartfelt tale that follows Daffodil, a young girl who hears a small voice calling to her one day. Upon investigating the voice, she discovers it is coming from a daisy named Dandelion, and soon the two develop a special bond.
Benton, AR, February 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Faith M. Sample, who holds a BA in English teaching and keeps busy with her family, church, and small business, has completed her new book, “Daffodil, Daisy and Dandelion”: a charming story of a young girl who learns how to grow the seeds of friendship after meeting a special daisy named Dandelion.
“Do you ever feel alone? Do you ever wish for a bit of magic?” writes Sample. “Daffodil is a little girl no one would notice, but she knows a secret. Daffodil is the only one who hears a magical voice—and answers. Her willingness and bravery lead her to the seed of friendship.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Faith M. Sample’s new book will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Daffodil’s journey to learn how to keep the magic of friendship alive. With colorful artwork by both the author and illustrator Amy Hintze, “Daffodil, Daisy, and Dandelion” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this adorable tale over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Daffodil, Daisy and Dandelion” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
