Author Oral Dawes’s New Book, “THE FRUIT OF THE SPIRIT DAILY DEVOTIONAL,” is a Twelve-Month Devotional Journey Into the Heart of God Through the Power of the Holy Spirit
Recent release “THE FRUIT OF THE SPIRIT DAILY DEVOTIONAL” from Covenant Books author Oral Dawes is a poignant and thought-provoking devotional that encourages readers to better understand God’s character. Inspired by the nine fruits of the Holy Spirit, Dawes’s writings will resonate with readers as they grow in their faith and spirituality each day.
Highpoint, NC, February 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Oral Dawes, a graduate of Liberty University with a lifelong passion for spiritual growth and biblical truth, has completed his new book, “THE FRUIT OF THE SPIRIT DAILY DEVOTIONAL”: a powerful daily devotional that takes readers on a twelve-month journey to develop a deeper relationship with God through the Holy Spirit.
“‘The Fruit of the Spirit Daily Devotional’ is a journey into the heart of God’s character, expressed through the Spirit’s presence in our lives,” writes Dawes. “Inspired by Galatians 5:22–23, this twelve-month devotional invites readers to experience love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control in a fresh and intimate way. Modeled in the spirit of Jesus calling, each daily entry is written as though God is speaking directly to the reader—offering comfort, challenge, and clarity. Whether you are seeking spiritual depth or daily encouragement, this book is a nourishing guide to help you live out your faith from the inside out.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Oral Dawes’s new book will help readers experience God’s presence in practical, everyday moments, weaving Scripture into messages of hope, faith, and transformation. Perfect for individual prayer or group study, “THE FRUIT OF THE SPIRIT DAILY DEVOTIONAL” is a vital resource for anyone looking to cultivate a stronger bond with the Lord bit by bit each day.
Readers can purchase “THE FRUIT OF THE SPIRIT DAILY DEVOTIONAL” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“‘The Fruit of the Spirit Daily Devotional’ is a journey into the heart of God’s character, expressed through the Spirit’s presence in our lives,” writes Dawes. “Inspired by Galatians 5:22–23, this twelve-month devotional invites readers to experience love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control in a fresh and intimate way. Modeled in the spirit of Jesus calling, each daily entry is written as though God is speaking directly to the reader—offering comfort, challenge, and clarity. Whether you are seeking spiritual depth or daily encouragement, this book is a nourishing guide to help you live out your faith from the inside out.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Oral Dawes’s new book will help readers experience God’s presence in practical, everyday moments, weaving Scripture into messages of hope, faith, and transformation. Perfect for individual prayer or group study, “THE FRUIT OF THE SPIRIT DAILY DEVOTIONAL” is a vital resource for anyone looking to cultivate a stronger bond with the Lord bit by bit each day.
Readers can purchase “THE FRUIT OF THE SPIRIT DAILY DEVOTIONAL” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories