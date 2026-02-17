Author Oral Dawes’s New Book, “THE FRUIT OF THE SPIRIT DAILY DEVOTIONAL,” is a Twelve-Month Devotional Journey Into the Heart of God Through the Power of the Holy Spirit

Recent release “THE FRUIT OF THE SPIRIT DAILY DEVOTIONAL” from Covenant Books author Oral Dawes is a poignant and thought-provoking devotional that encourages readers to better understand God’s character. Inspired by the nine fruits of the Holy Spirit, Dawes’s writings will resonate with readers as they grow in their faith and spirituality each day.