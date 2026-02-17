Author Kelly Cravotta’s New Book, "Miera," is a Gripping Fantasy Novel That Follows a Legendary Being Whose Awakening Could Spell Doom for a Troubled Kingdom
Recent release “Miera” from Page Publishing author Kelly Cravotta is a compelling tale set in a kingdom on the verge of unrest where a mythological being, a Miera, awakens. Unpredictable yet incredibly powerful, the Miera must choose her path which could bring about darkness and despair or a ray of hope for a weary kingdom.
New Kensington, PA, February 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kelly Cravotta, a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, who has spent thirteen years in nursing, has completed her new book, “Miera”: a riveting fantasy that follows a legendary being who could be a sign of hope or a herald of destruction.
“In a kingdom plagued by darkness, poverty, and unrest, a long-buried royal secret begins to stir,” writes Cravotta. “A gift from nature itself is awakened- bestowed upon a worthy king in the form of a being known only through ancient myths. She is called a Miera.
“To most, a Miera is nothing more than legend or a phantom whispered about in the shadows of royal bloodlines. Her fate is shrouded in mystery, her destiny bound to danger, death, deceit... or hope.
“Only she can choose the path she will walk.
“Will she remain hidden, cloaked in secrecy to preserve a fragile peace? Or will she rise- risking everything to embrace her true self? As the threads of fate unravel, one truth remains: The journey of a Miera is never predictable, but powerful.
“Are you ready to follow the wind and uncover the tale that time tried to bury?”
Published by Page Publishing, Kelly Cravotta’s enthralling tale will leave readers spellbound as they follow along on Miera’s journey to choose not only her fate but the future of an entire kingdom. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “Miera” weaves an epic tale of fate and prophecy that is sure to keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Miera” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“In a kingdom plagued by darkness, poverty, and unrest, a long-buried royal secret begins to stir,” writes Cravotta. “A gift from nature itself is awakened- bestowed upon a worthy king in the form of a being known only through ancient myths. She is called a Miera.
“To most, a Miera is nothing more than legend or a phantom whispered about in the shadows of royal bloodlines. Her fate is shrouded in mystery, her destiny bound to danger, death, deceit... or hope.
“Only she can choose the path she will walk.
“Will she remain hidden, cloaked in secrecy to preserve a fragile peace? Or will she rise- risking everything to embrace her true self? As the threads of fate unravel, one truth remains: The journey of a Miera is never predictable, but powerful.
“Are you ready to follow the wind and uncover the tale that time tried to bury?”
Published by Page Publishing, Kelly Cravotta’s enthralling tale will leave readers spellbound as they follow along on Miera’s journey to choose not only her fate but the future of an entire kingdom. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “Miera” weaves an epic tale of fate and prophecy that is sure to keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Miera” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories