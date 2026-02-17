Author Kelly Cravotta’s New Book, "Miera," is a Gripping Fantasy Novel That Follows a Legendary Being Whose Awakening Could Spell Doom for a Troubled Kingdom

Recent release “Miera” from Page Publishing author Kelly Cravotta is a compelling tale set in a kingdom on the verge of unrest where a mythological being, a Miera, awakens. Unpredictable yet incredibly powerful, the Miera must choose her path which could bring about darkness and despair or a ray of hope for a weary kingdom.