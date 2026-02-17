Author Stephan A. Koskinas’s New Book, “Everything I Want To Tell My Kids About Business but I'll Be Dead by the Time They Ask,” Explores the Tools Needed for Success

Recent release “Everything I Want To Tell My Kids About Business but I'll Be Dead by the Time They Ask” from Page Publishing author Stephan A. Koskinas is a comprehensive guide that shares the skills, tools, and principles the author used to succeed in his career. Through his guide, Koskinas includes stories from his time driving a taxi in New York City to emphasize each lesson.