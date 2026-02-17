Author Stephan A. Koskinas’s New Book, “Everything I Want To Tell My Kids About Business but I'll Be Dead by the Time They Ask,” Explores the Tools Needed for Success
Recent release “Everything I Want To Tell My Kids About Business but I'll Be Dead by the Time They Ask” from Page Publishing author Stephan A. Koskinas is a comprehensive guide that shares the skills, tools, and principles the author used to succeed in his career. Through his guide, Koskinas includes stories from his time driving a taxi in New York City to emphasize each lesson.
New York, NY, February 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Stephan A. Koskinas, who earned a BA in Economics from Rutgers University and MBA in Finance from Columbia University, has completed his new book, “Everything I Want To Tell My Kids About Business but I'll Be Dead by the Time They Ask”: an enlightening guide that offers life and career advice from an executive’s personal journey of learning the ropes and adapting to challenges in the workplace to achieve success.
In “Everything I Want To Tell My Kids About Business but I'll Be Dead by the Time They Ask,” author Stephan A. Koskinas presents his own personal path to success, providing a practical and easy-to-follow guide for navigating one’s career. With each new chapter, Koskinas covers the foundational principles necessary for career success, offering insight into the tools and lessons not often taught in a formal business education. He does this in a creative and engaging fashion by correlating each business principal to a story about his experience driving a taxi cab in New York City in the 1970s.
“As my career progressed, I realized that the early years’ tasks were ‘do this, do that,’ for which my college and graduate courses prepared me,” writes Koskinas. “As my job responsibilities increased continually, I realized there was a whole new skill set that I had to acquire. For example, I had to manage people, create change, style-flex with everyone, resolve conflicts, become a leader, utilize the optimum process for making the right decisions, develop a plan to remain in balance, learn how to flourish in a complex corporate environment, determine what are the ‘critical success factors’ for each of my jobs, develop an optimum company strategy (and then create a culture to match), develop action plans to improve underperforming operations, implement tactics to secure that next job promotion, and most importantly, learn how to achieve highest excellence in work habits, actions, and results; and carefully plan and implement my career steps.
“These new processes and principles I developed for my career became the basis for the book I wrote for my children.”
Published by Page Publishing, Stephan A. Koskinas’s poignant guide initially came to be in 2016, when he decided to publish his book to help others working hard to succeed in business, while also leaving behind useful knowledge for his own children to navigate the struggles of their personal and professional lives. Through sharing his own story alongside professional advice, “Everything I Want To Tell My Kids About Business but I’ll Be Dead by the Time They Ask” will help anyone, including new entrants, middle managers, senior managers, CEOs and COOs, and small business owners achieve a winning and enjoyable career.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Everything I Want To Tell My Kids About Business but I'll Be Dead by the Time They Ask" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
