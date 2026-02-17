Author Linda Allen’s New Book, "The Fabulous Frankafish," is a Charming Tale That Follows the Adventures of a Fish Who Has a Very Special Talent of Diving
Recent release “The Fabulous Frankafish” from Page Publishing author Linda Allen is a captivating story that follows a fish who is saved by a young girl and her mother after they spot him alone in a puddle. After bringing him home, they soon discover his penchant for leaping and diving, which takes him on an incredible journey into show business.
New York, NY, February 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Linda Allen, a loving mother who raised three children on a small farm in Northeast Ohio and has written for three newspapers, has completed her new book “The Fabulous Frankafish”: a riveting tale of a special fish who loves to jump and soon makes a name for himself as a diving star.
Linda begins her tale, “Piper and Mom were walking along a creek after a storm. Piper looked down to avoid a mud puddle and saw something jump. In the puddle was a cute little orange and blue fish.
“How did it get from the creek to the puddle? They couldn’t come up with an answer.
“Piper ran home and grabbed a fish bowl and took the amazing fish home.
“She named him Frankafish. Frankafish loved his new home. He leaped high above the bowl over and over.”
Published by Page Publishing, Linda Allen’s engaging tale is sure to delight readers of all ages as they follow along on Frankafish’s thrilling journey to embrace his talent for diving. With colorful artwork to help bring Linda’s story to life, “The Fabulous Frankafish” promises to become a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Fabulous Frankafish” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
