Author Linda Allen’s New Book, "The Fabulous Frankafish," is a Charming Tale That Follows the Adventures of a Fish Who Has a Very Special Talent of Diving

Recent release “The Fabulous Frankafish” from Page Publishing author Linda Allen is a captivating story that follows a fish who is saved by a young girl and her mother after they spot him alone in a puddle. After bringing him home, they soon discover his penchant for leaping and diving, which takes him on an incredible journey into show business.