Award-Winning Connecticut Interior Design Firm, Design by the Jonathans, Announces Expansion into Westchester County, NY
Design by the Jonathans, a Connecticut-based interior design firm, has expanded its services into Westchester County, NY, and is now accepting clients by appointment. Endorsed by the Architectural Digest Pro Directory, the award-winning firm provides full-service interior design, kitchen design, and bathroom design with a focus on immersive planning and detailed customization.
Westchester County, NY, February 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Design by the Jonathans, a Connecticut-based interior design firm, has expanded its services into Westchester County, New York, and is now accepting new clients by appointment.
The expansion follows an increase in referrals from Westchester homeowners and growing demand for full-service interior design in the region. Located just north of New York City, Westchester County is known for its diverse architecture, which founder and lead designer Jonathan Gordon cites as a key reason for the move.
“We’re known for our ability to work with any style of design at the highest levels of quality,” said Gordon. “That makes us a natural fit for an area where you’ll find Colonials, Victorians, and contemporary homes all within the same neighborhood.”
Design by the Jonathans provides award-winning full-service interior design, as well as kitchen and bathroom design, with an emphasis on immersive planning tools and detailed customization. Earlier this year, the firm was endorsed by the Architectural Digest’s highly selective Pro Directory.
The firm’s expansion reflects a broader shift in the Westchester market, as homeowners increasingly seek concierge-level creative services and access to artisan craftsmanship. With its move into the county, Design by the Jonathans aims to meet that demand with a highly personalized approach and hands-on project management.
Jonathan Gordon
(203) 557-3205
https://thejonathans.com/
