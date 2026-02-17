Award-Winning Connecticut Interior Design Firm, Design by the Jonathans, Announces Expansion into Westchester County, NY

Design by the Jonathans, a Connecticut-based interior design firm, has expanded its services into Westchester County, NY, and is now accepting clients by appointment. Endorsed by the Architectural Digest Pro Directory, the award-winning firm provides full-service interior design, kitchen design, and bathroom design with a focus on immersive planning and detailed customization.