Unsolicited Press Announces "Parted Gods," a Luminous, Myth-Charged Novel by Alfredo Félix-Díaz
Portland, OR, February 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Independent publisher Unsolicited Press announces the March 24, 2026 release of Parted Gods, a sweeping and emotionally charged novel by Alfredo Félix-Díaz that moves between Berlin, Sicily, and New Orleans to explore art, obsession, myth, and the fragile boundaries of identity.
Parted Gods follows fraternal twins Antonella and Federico Adamo, artists, lovers, and each other’s missing half, in the split second after a catastrophic accident suspends time. As Antonella slips into Federico’s memories, the novel unfolds through music, painting, and myth, tracing a relationship that refuses easy definition. Set against the intensity of Europe’s art world and the haunting pull of ancient stories, Félix-Díaz crafts a narrative that interrogates what it means to be whole and what happens when love fractures into fate.
“Are we beings derived from a single body? Can classical myths be reincorporated into the contemporary world? Alfredo Félix-Díaz has crafted a one of a kind novel, full of singular and unexpected turns,” writes Daniela Tarazona, author of The Animal on the Rock.
Born in Mexico and partly raised in California, Félix-Díaz is an award winning poet, playwright, and screenwriter whose work spans theater, film, and literature. Parted Gods marks his newest work of literary fiction, bringing cinematic intensity to themes of artistic ambition and mythic inheritance.
Parted Gods follows fraternal twins Antonella and Federico Adamo, artists, lovers, and each other’s missing half, in the split second after a catastrophic accident suspends time. As Antonella slips into Federico’s memories, the novel unfolds through music, painting, and myth, tracing a relationship that refuses easy definition. Set against the intensity of Europe’s art world and the haunting pull of ancient stories, Félix-Díaz crafts a narrative that interrogates what it means to be whole and what happens when love fractures into fate.
“Are we beings derived from a single body? Can classical myths be reincorporated into the contemporary world? Alfredo Félix-Díaz has crafted a one of a kind novel, full of singular and unexpected turns,” writes Daniela Tarazona, author of The Animal on the Rock.
Born in Mexico and partly raised in California, Félix-Díaz is an award winning poet, playwright, and screenwriter whose work spans theater, film, and literature. Parted Gods marks his newest work of literary fiction, bringing cinematic intensity to themes of artistic ambition and mythic inheritance.
Contact
Unsolicited PressContact
S.R. Stewart
619-354-8005
www.unsolicitedpress.com
S.R. Stewart
619-354-8005
www.unsolicitedpress.com
Categories