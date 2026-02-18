Author Wayne J. Rogers’s New Book, “A History of Sterilisation: Return to the Past to Interconnect to the Future,” Offers an Overview of Sterilisation Methods
Recent release “A History of Sterilisation: Return to the Past to Interconnect to the Future” from Page Publishing author Wayne J. Rogers explores the historical advancements in the field of sterilisation, exploring contributions to the practice that have led to modern advancements as well as possible applications to help protect humanity from unknown contaminants in the future.
Menifee, CA, February 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Wayne J. Rogers, who has been in the multidisciplinary field of sterilisation, has completed his new book, “A History of Sterilisation: Return to the Past to Interconnect to the Future”: a fascinating overview that provides a history of sterilization methods and principles, from ancient times to modern medical science.
Author Wayne J. Rogers holds a BA in biology from Park University and a BS in microbiology from California State University-Long Beach, with a graduate course in the history of bacteriology. He authored several articles, chapters, and books. The author has also worked numerous years in different disciplines—diagnostic; food; health and medical corporations; hospitals, including UCLA infectious disease center and evacuation field army hospital; research; and consulting. Rogers worked in a research lab under subcontracts, from JPL to DOD, to find and computerize information on sterilisation.
“The cradle of sterilisation has been around since the beginning of microbial life,” writes Rogers. “Starting with extinctions, ancient sterilisation started with heat-fire, sun drying, burning, baking, boiling, extinction, cooking, mummification-and progressed to quarantining, asepsis, autoclaving, chemical sterilisation, filtration, irradiation, and other earlier similitudes (e.g., antisepsis, bacteriostatic decontamination, high-level disinfection, fumigation, germicide, inhibition, pasteurisation, quarantine, Tyndallization, and virucide).
“As we explore the rich history of sterilisation, we encounter its influence in various aspects of our lives, from the awe-inspiring phenomena of volcanoes to the intricate process of mummification and even in the subtle practices of device, drug, food, tattooing, and spacecraft sterilisation. Yet the names and contributions of those who shaped this field often remain in the shadows. In this book, I strive to bring these names and their significant contributions to the forefront, ensuring they are not forgotten in the annals of history.
“The original intent of this book was to provide as many valuable resources of information on presterilisation and sterilisation as possible to help protect against past (hidden), present, and future threats-such as buried and protected microbes, outer-space contaminants, like the extraterrestrial virus in Michael Crichton's novel The Andromeda Strain; antibiotic-resistant bacteria; and emerging pathogens, bloodborne pathogens, pandemic mutations (e.g., COVID-19, influenzas mutation viruses), etc.
“The purpose here is to find historical and alternative defences to global extinctions, pandemics, pathogenic microbes, and viral mutations, defences that may be as and more resistant to current antibiotics, sterilisation methods, and vaccinations. If you can cause to extinct, kill, or sterilize the primitive life forms, mutated microbes, and resistant animals and microbes (e.g., tardigrades, spores, prions, etc.), you could potentially kill or sterilize migrating alien viruses, global pandemic pathogens, and mass-fixing microbes. If not, chances still improve by knowing the history of sterilisation back to paleontological times and alternatives.”
Published by Page Publishing, Wayne J. Rogers’s comprehensive guide is perfect for both newcomers to the field of sterilisation as well as seasoned professionals, offering an enlightening look back at the practice's past and how its history may propel mankind through the future.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “A History of Sterilisation: Return to the Past to Interconnect to the Future” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Wayne J. Rogers holds a BA in biology from Park University and a BS in microbiology from California State University-Long Beach, with a graduate course in the history of bacteriology. He authored several articles, chapters, and books. The author has also worked numerous years in different disciplines—diagnostic; food; health and medical corporations; hospitals, including UCLA infectious disease center and evacuation field army hospital; research; and consulting. Rogers worked in a research lab under subcontracts, from JPL to DOD, to find and computerize information on sterilisation.
“The cradle of sterilisation has been around since the beginning of microbial life,” writes Rogers. “Starting with extinctions, ancient sterilisation started with heat-fire, sun drying, burning, baking, boiling, extinction, cooking, mummification-and progressed to quarantining, asepsis, autoclaving, chemical sterilisation, filtration, irradiation, and other earlier similitudes (e.g., antisepsis, bacteriostatic decontamination, high-level disinfection, fumigation, germicide, inhibition, pasteurisation, quarantine, Tyndallization, and virucide).
“As we explore the rich history of sterilisation, we encounter its influence in various aspects of our lives, from the awe-inspiring phenomena of volcanoes to the intricate process of mummification and even in the subtle practices of device, drug, food, tattooing, and spacecraft sterilisation. Yet the names and contributions of those who shaped this field often remain in the shadows. In this book, I strive to bring these names and their significant contributions to the forefront, ensuring they are not forgotten in the annals of history.
“The original intent of this book was to provide as many valuable resources of information on presterilisation and sterilisation as possible to help protect against past (hidden), present, and future threats-such as buried and protected microbes, outer-space contaminants, like the extraterrestrial virus in Michael Crichton's novel The Andromeda Strain; antibiotic-resistant bacteria; and emerging pathogens, bloodborne pathogens, pandemic mutations (e.g., COVID-19, influenzas mutation viruses), etc.
“The purpose here is to find historical and alternative defences to global extinctions, pandemics, pathogenic microbes, and viral mutations, defences that may be as and more resistant to current antibiotics, sterilisation methods, and vaccinations. If you can cause to extinct, kill, or sterilize the primitive life forms, mutated microbes, and resistant animals and microbes (e.g., tardigrades, spores, prions, etc.), you could potentially kill or sterilize migrating alien viruses, global pandemic pathogens, and mass-fixing microbes. If not, chances still improve by knowing the history of sterilisation back to paleontological times and alternatives.”
Published by Page Publishing, Wayne J. Rogers’s comprehensive guide is perfect for both newcomers to the field of sterilisation as well as seasoned professionals, offering an enlightening look back at the practice's past and how its history may propel mankind through the future.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “A History of Sterilisation: Return to the Past to Interconnect to the Future” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories