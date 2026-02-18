Author Wayne J. Rogers’s New Book, “A History of Sterilisation: Return to the Past to Interconnect to the Future,” Offers an Overview of Sterilisation Methods

Recent release “A History of Sterilisation: Return to the Past to Interconnect to the Future” from Page Publishing author Wayne J. Rogers explores the historical advancements in the field of sterilisation, exploring contributions to the practice that have led to modern advancements as well as possible applications to help protect humanity from unknown contaminants in the future.