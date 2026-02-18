Author Joe Colburn’s New Book, "A Christmas Story," is a Fun-Filled Holiday Children’s Story That Celebrates Friendship Among a Group of Animals
Recent release “A Christmas Story” from Page Publishing author Joe Colburn is a delightful Christmas tale that follows a group of animals, whose Christmas tree is about to be harvested when something happens that leads to a unique friendship.
New York, NY, February 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Joe Colburn, a Vermonter who retired to Gainesville, Florida, has completed his new book, “A Christmas Story”: a light and happy Christmas story that introduces a group of animals who must work together when their tree is about to be harvested.
Author Joe Colburn writes, “Not far from where you live, there’s a forest and a beautiful Christmas tree that grows there. All the animals who live in the forest love their Christmas tree and put gifts under it to be shared on Christmas morning.”
Published by Page Publishing, Joe Colburn’s cheerful tale transports young readers and listeners to a forest full of adorable animals.
Readers who wish to experience this joyful work can purchase “A Christmas Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
