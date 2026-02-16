Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Toby’s Escape," by Des Allen
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Toby’s Escape," a fully colour-illustrated, natural world children’s book by Des Allen.
Oxford, United Kingdom, February 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- About Toby’s Escape
When danger arrives at the stream, one small water vole must rely on courage and clever thinking to survive.
Toby refuses to abandon his home, even when fierce mink threaten everything he knows.
With his world under attack and nowhere left to hide, Toby sets off on a daring journey along the water.
Along the way, he discovers that help can come from unexpected places.
Toby’s Escape is a gentle yet exciting animal adventure that celebrates bravery, friendship and caring for the natural world.
Toby’s Escape is available in multiple formats worldwide:
33 pages
Paperback ISBN-13: 9781805881803
Hardback ISBN-13: 9781805881865
Dimensions: 21.59 x 0.2 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0GH949JW6
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/TESC
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2026
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
