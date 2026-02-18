Author Michael Roger Ritchie’s New Book, "In Black and White," is a Collection of Poems and Short Stories That Reflect on the Author’s Upbringing and Topics of the Day
Recent release “In Black and White” from Page Publishing author Michael Roger Ritchie is a riveting series of poems and short stories that takes readers on a riveting journey through the author’s childhood while growing up in New York City, as well as his views and opinions on various topics surrounding modern life.
Mcallen, TX, February 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Michael Roger Ritchie, a veteran of the Navy who served as a firefighter in McAllen, Texas, and enjoys hiking and camping, has completed his new book, “In Black and White”: a stirring collection of poems and short stories reflecting on the author’s experiences and his observations of the world around him.
“In these pages, you will find some strange short stories and some humorous stories as well,” writes Ritchie. “There are poems and some very serious topics of the day. Some of what is written here is a reflection of my growing up in New York City. The adventure begins on the very first page, so strap in and enjoy.”
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Roger Ritchie’s eclectic series weaves an intimate self-portrait of the author, promising to captivate readers with each turn of the page. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, “In Black and White” is sure to leave readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “In Black and White” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
