Author Michael Roger Ritchie’s New Book, "In Black and White," is a Collection of Poems and Short Stories That Reflect on the Author’s Upbringing and Topics of the Day

Recent release “In Black and White” from Page Publishing author Michael Roger Ritchie is a riveting series of poems and short stories that takes readers on a riveting journey through the author’s childhood while growing up in New York City, as well as his views and opinions on various topics surrounding modern life.