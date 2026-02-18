Author Brandy Laree’'s New Book, "Happy Tails: Homemade Puppy Treats," Offers Readers a Collection of Delicious and Healthy Recipes That Are Designed for Dogs

Recent release “Happy Tails: Homemade Puppy Treats” from Page Publishing author Brandy Laree' is a series of delectable and nourishing recipes and treats that dogs will absolutely love. From frozen fruit snacks to baked goods, “Happy Tails” offers simple yet mouthwatering treats that have been tested and approved by the author’s own dogs.