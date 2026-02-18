Author Brandy Laree’'s New Book, "Happy Tails: Homemade Puppy Treats," Offers Readers a Collection of Delicious and Healthy Recipes That Are Designed for Dogs
Recent release “Happy Tails: Homemade Puppy Treats” from Page Publishing author Brandy Laree' is a series of delectable and nourishing recipes and treats that dogs will absolutely love. From frozen fruit snacks to baked goods, “Happy Tails” offers simple yet mouthwatering treats that have been tested and approved by the author’s own dogs.
Des Moines, IA, February 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Brandy Laree', a passionate home cook, devoted pet parent, author coach, and heartfelt storyteller, and the joy of simple pleasures, has completed her new book, “Happy Tails: Homemade Puppy Treats”: a collection of flavorful and healthy treats that any dog will love.
“From tail wags to treat time, this heartfelt cookbook celebrates the joy of giving back to our furry companions,” writes Laree’. “Inside, you’ll find easy, nourishing recipes made with love—each one crafted to delight your dog and honor the bond you share. Whether you're baking for birthdays, shelter donations, or everyday snuggles, ‘Happy Tails’ turns simple ingredients into moments of pure joy. Because every pup deserves a taste of kindness.”
Published by Page Publishing, Brandy Laree'’s engaging cookbook is inspired by the author’s commitment to wholesome ingredients and the special bond she shares with her beloved dogs, Ezekiel and Curry. Focusing on both the health and happiness of dogs, Brandy's recipes are designed to nourish from the inside out, bringing tail wags and peace of mind to fellow dog lovers.
Readers who wish to experience this exquisite work can purchase “Happy Tails: Homemade Puppy Treats” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
