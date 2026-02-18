Author Ronald H. Pope’s New Book, "Pays: The Milkman's Horse," is a True Account That Follows the Author’s Father and His Time Working as a Milkman in the Late 1920s
Recent release “Pays: The Milkman's Horse” from Covenant Books author Ronald H. Pope is a stirring true story that centers around the author’s father, Leonard Victor Pope, and his first job as a milkman alongside a thoroughbred racehorse named Pays, capturing an era of social and political change alongside Len’s own personal journey in life.
New York, NY, February 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ronald H. Pope, a long-established and award-winning Business Intermediary and Commercial Realtor as well as a former amateur boxer, has completed his new book, “Pays: The Milkman's Horse”: a stirring account that takes readers back to the 1920s as they follow the author’s father in his first job as a milkman alongside a thoroughbred horse named Pays.
“This is a true story told to me by Leonard Victor Pope, my father, prior to his passing several years ago,” writes Ronald. “A heartwarming story of the times and events spent by my father as Len the milkman, one of the two principal characters in the story titled ‘Pays, the Milkman’s Horse’. The other principal character is a horse named Pays, a pseudonym for a thoroughbred racehorse named after an infamous outlaw character in a Hollywood movie. Pays became Len the milkman’s horse at Valley Dairy in Vancouver, British Columbia, in 1928, and this story chronicles some of the events between Len the milkman and his milk wagon horse.
“This story goes way back in time to that period known as the roaring twenties, an era of considerable prosperity and much social and political change. Two of the major events that highlighted Americans’ experience in the 1920s were the August 1920 passing of the Nineteenth Amendment giving women the right to vote, and later that year, in November 1920, the first commercially licensed radio broadcast was heard from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ronald H. Pope’s new book is a riveting account that will captivate readers as they are transported back in time, following Leonard’s experiences that came to define his time as “Len the milkman.”
Readers can purchase "Pays: The Milkman's Horse" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all
genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
