Author Ronald H. Pope’s New Book, "Pays: The Milkman's Horse," is a True Account That Follows the Author’s Father and His Time Working as a Milkman in the Late 1920s

Recent release “Pays: The Milkman's Horse” from Covenant Books author Ronald H. Pope is a stirring true story that centers around the author’s father, Leonard Victor Pope, and his first job as a milkman alongside a thoroughbred racehorse named Pays, capturing an era of social and political change alongside Len’s own personal journey in life.