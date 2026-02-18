Authors John A. Hoschette and Patricia F. Murphy’s New Book, "Technology's Influence on Faith and Family," Explores Technological Advancement’s Impact on Christian Living
Recent release “Technology's Influence on Faith and Family” from Covenant Books authors John A. Hoschette and Patricia F. Murphy is a fascinating read that discusses the intersectionality of rapid technological growth and faith, revealing how these two forces can be used in support of one another in the modern era.
John A. Hoschette and Patricia F. Murphy have completed their new book, “Technology's Influence on Faith and Family”: a compelling look at how technology can be a welcomed gift from God to help uplift individuals of faith if one is prepared on how to properly utilize it.
Author John A. Hoschette has been a technical director for Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Honeywell, University of Minnesota Medical Device Center, Medtronic, and Smith Medical. He and his wife, Linda, are parents to two children and have been blessed with five grandchildren. Mr. Hoschette has published over sixty papers and has been an adjunct professor at several universities. He is also the author of two other books “The Engineer’s Career Guide” and “Career Advancement and Survival For Engineers.”
Patricia F. Murphy has dedicated her life to education, enjoying all age groups from preschool through university and adult education. Her thirty-five-year career included teaching in both public and parochial schools, and supervising hundreds of student teachers in four universities and many school districts. As a lifetime learner, she has master’s degrees in education, parenting and family education, and spiritual psychology. Celebrating fifty-eight years of marriage, she is a grateful parent of three adult children, ten grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She believes in the power of prayer and planting the seeds of faith.
The authors share, “‘The existing technology and future developments which lie ahead will change human life and impact faith and family life like no other in the history of mankind.’ Are you prepared?”
“As parents and grandparents, are you thinking about how technology and social media are affecting our children and grandchildren as well as our own lives? Are your family members spending too much time on social media with the use of technology devices, iPads, cellphones, and computers?”
The authors continue, “Ideally, scientific technology and Christian faith need to harmonize and mutually support one another. We need to seek protection and guidance from God as we encounter advancing modern technology. With so many fundamental changes on the horizon, we need to rely on our relationship with God and His unchanging teachings.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, John A. Hoschette and Patricia F. Murphy’s new book will provide readers with the tools they need to align technology’s uses with God’s purpose for their lives. Drawing on their own experiences with utilizing technology in both their faith and family lives, Hoschette and Murphy will help readers feel confident in their use of technology as the gift from God that it truly can be.
Readers can purchase “Technology's Influence on Faith and Family” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
