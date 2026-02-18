Authors John A. Hoschette and Patricia F. Murphy’s New Book, "Technology's Influence on Faith and Family," Explores Technological Advancement’s Impact on Christian Living

Recent release “Technology's Influence on Faith and Family” from Covenant Books authors John A. Hoschette and Patricia F. Murphy is a fascinating read that discusses the intersectionality of rapid technological growth and faith, revealing how these two forces can be used in support of one another in the modern era.