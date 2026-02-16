Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Tales of a Morecambe Shrimp: A Lancashire Lass's Memories of Jazz, Heydays and Stormy Seas," by Carole Bould

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Tales of a Morecambe Shrimp: A Lancashire Lass's Memories of Jazz, Heydays and Stormy Seas," a poignant memoir by Carole Bould.