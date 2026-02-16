Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Tales of a Morecambe Shrimp: A Lancashire Lass's Memories of Jazz, Heydays and Stormy Seas," by Carole Bould
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Tales of a Morecambe Shrimp: A Lancashire Lass's Memories of Jazz, Heydays and Stormy Seas," a poignant memoir by Carole Bould.
Oxford, United Kingdom, February 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- About Tales of a Morecambe Shrimp:
Tales of a Morecambe Shrimp is a warm, poignant and often humorous memoir of growing up in one of Britain’s most beloved seaside towns.
Seen through the eyes of a rescued shrimp, the story follows young Roly from her earliest days in Sandylands through school life, family upheavals, jazz-filled evenings, seaside adventures and the tears and triumphs of adolescence.
Set in the 1950s and 1960s, when Morecambe’s theatres, piers and summer shows were at their peak, this unforgettable autobiography reveals a childhood shaped by love, instability, music and resilience.
With vivid detail and emotional honesty, Carole Bould captures a vanished world and the journey of a girl learning to find her voice amid the noise of a complicated home.
A moving celebration of memory, survival and a seaside town that left an indelible mark on all who lived there.
Tales of a Morecambe Shrimp is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 112 pages
ISBN-13: 9781805881896
Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.71 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0GL91GTSV
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/THSHRIMP
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2026
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN, UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
