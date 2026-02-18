Author B. L. Tolleson’s New Book, "Over Time," is a Collection of Meditations That Invites Readers to Take a Moment and Reflect on Their Own Journey of Faith

Recent release “Over Time” from Covenant Books author B. L. Tolleson is a series of thought-provoking meditations and reflections that aims to help readers center themselves and focus on their connections with others, themselves, and the world around them, as well as their relationship with God.