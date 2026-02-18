Author B. L. Tolleson’s New Book, "Over Time," is a Collection of Meditations That Invites Readers to Take a Moment and Reflect on Their Own Journey of Faith
Recent release “Over Time” from Covenant Books author B. L. Tolleson is a series of thought-provoking meditations and reflections that aims to help readers center themselves and focus on their connections with others, themselves, and the world around them, as well as their relationship with God.
New York, NY, February 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- B. L. Tolleson, who holds graduate degrees in clinical psychology and theological studies from the University of British Columbia and Columbia Seminary, respectively, has completed her new book, “Over Time”: a stirring assortment of meditations designed to encourage readers to reflect and look inward.
While working for many years as a professional counselor at the Presbyterian-sponsored Career Development Center of the Southeast, author B. L. Tolleson completed a program in spiritual direction and coauthored a devotional called “For the Listening Heart”. She and her husband raised three sons and now delight in their six grandchildren. Both serve on the board of the C. S. Lewis Institute in Atlanta, Georgia.
“‘Over Time’ signifies a faith that has been tried and found true over many years,” writes Tolleson. “The meditations in this book reflect the thoughts and convictions gleaned from study, experience, and prayer. They touch on the fundamental, pivotal issues of life and faith. The book can be used as a personal devotional or as a springboard for meaningful, in-depth group discussion.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, B. L. Tolleson’s new book will resonate with readers from all walks of life as they embark on a guided journey to discover valuable insight and grow closer to not only the Lord but themselves.
Readers can purchase “Over Time” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
