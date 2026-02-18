Author Dr. Michael Bullock’s New Book, "Waves of Grief," is a Moving Account of the Author's Journey Through Grief Following the Loss of His Grandson

Recent release “Waves of Grief: A Look into the Life of a Grieving Grandparent” from Covenant Books author Dr. Michael Bullock is a stirring memoir that documents the author and his family’s experiences with grief after the loss of his grandson, Miles. Through his story, Dr. Bullock reveals how, in addition to his grief, he must also help his adult daughter through her pain and loss as well.