Author Dr. Michael Bullock’s New Book, "Waves of Grief," is a Moving Account of the Author's Journey Through Grief Following the Loss of His Grandson
Recent release “Waves of Grief: A Look into the Life of a Grieving Grandparent” from Covenant Books author Dr. Michael Bullock is a stirring memoir that documents the author and his family’s experiences with grief after the loss of his grandson, Miles. Through his story, Dr. Bullock reveals how, in addition to his grief, he must also help his adult daughter through her pain and loss as well.
Zanesville, OH, February 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Michael Bullock, the senior pastor of Hands of Faith Church in Zanesville, Ohio, which he established with his wife, has completed his new book, “Waves of Grief: A Look into the Life of a Grieving Grandparent”: a heartfelt account that chronicles the grief and sense of loss the author felt at the death of his grandson, as well as the pain of watching his daughter experience the loss of her son.
A native of Columbus, Ohio, Dr. Michael Bullock holds a doctorate of ministry from Regent University in Chesapeake, Virginia. He serves as a board member for the Muskingum County Adult and Child Protective Services, The Salvation Army, City of Zanesville Historical Zoning Board, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He also serves on the Governor’s Evangelical Advisory Council and is a member of the Zanesville Daybreak Rotary. Along with his family, the author recently founded Miles’ Mission, a nonprofit organization with the mission to enhance awareness, provide resources, and support families of pregnancy and infant loss
“On October 11, 2021, our family entered the community of pregnancy and infant loss,” writes Dr. Bullock. “Our youngest daughter, Jennifer (Jenn), had lost her son, Miles Owen Moore, to a stillbirth. Miles was thirty-three weeks old and was as fully developed as any other baby boy. It was devastating news for our entire family. It was then that our oldest daughter, Pamela, told us about her, not only one, but two miscarriages she had experienced. In the months that followed, we delved into the world of child loss. We learned about the trauma many women go through. We learned of how they feel guilty, ashamed, lonely, and embarrassed by what has taken place in their bodies. Many times, it was no fault of their own. But still, they felt every bit of the sting of guilt and grief as anyone ever could. For the family and friends around these women, it is hard. It’s hard on the men in their lives, who have just lost a child. It is hard on the siblings to learn they won’t have a little baby brother or sister to play with. It is hard on the entire family, especially the grandparents, and if alive, even the great-grandparents.”
The author continues, “‘Waves of Grief’ is about the journey of pain, grief, and recovery of grandparents working their way through a myriad of emotions caused by grief. And how do we handle sharing our feelings when, for decades, we held everything in? How do we help our children when there is no one helping us? And how do we find the words to say when we were taught to not say anything at all? ‘Waves of Grief’ is a firsthand look into the life of a grandparent grieving in a manner different from any other grief—the grief of both the loss of life and helping their child to have a life after the loss.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Michael Bullock’s new book is an honest account of the unique kind of grief a grandparent feels for the loss of a grandchild. But through the darkness, Dr. Bullock’s story also shows how, like the ocean waves, grief can help individuals find ways to love deeper, experience a different kind of grace, and accept healing while living with hope, happiness, and a heart full of joy.
Readers can purchase “Waves of Grief: A Look into the Life of a Grieving Grandparent” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
A native of Columbus, Ohio, Dr. Michael Bullock holds a doctorate of ministry from Regent University in Chesapeake, Virginia. He serves as a board member for the Muskingum County Adult and Child Protective Services, The Salvation Army, City of Zanesville Historical Zoning Board, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He also serves on the Governor’s Evangelical Advisory Council and is a member of the Zanesville Daybreak Rotary. Along with his family, the author recently founded Miles’ Mission, a nonprofit organization with the mission to enhance awareness, provide resources, and support families of pregnancy and infant loss
“On October 11, 2021, our family entered the community of pregnancy and infant loss,” writes Dr. Bullock. “Our youngest daughter, Jennifer (Jenn), had lost her son, Miles Owen Moore, to a stillbirth. Miles was thirty-three weeks old and was as fully developed as any other baby boy. It was devastating news for our entire family. It was then that our oldest daughter, Pamela, told us about her, not only one, but two miscarriages she had experienced. In the months that followed, we delved into the world of child loss. We learned about the trauma many women go through. We learned of how they feel guilty, ashamed, lonely, and embarrassed by what has taken place in their bodies. Many times, it was no fault of their own. But still, they felt every bit of the sting of guilt and grief as anyone ever could. For the family and friends around these women, it is hard. It’s hard on the men in their lives, who have just lost a child. It is hard on the siblings to learn they won’t have a little baby brother or sister to play with. It is hard on the entire family, especially the grandparents, and if alive, even the great-grandparents.”
The author continues, “‘Waves of Grief’ is about the journey of pain, grief, and recovery of grandparents working their way through a myriad of emotions caused by grief. And how do we handle sharing our feelings when, for decades, we held everything in? How do we help our children when there is no one helping us? And how do we find the words to say when we were taught to not say anything at all? ‘Waves of Grief’ is a firsthand look into the life of a grandparent grieving in a manner different from any other grief—the grief of both the loss of life and helping their child to have a life after the loss.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Michael Bullock’s new book is an honest account of the unique kind of grief a grandparent feels for the loss of a grandchild. But through the darkness, Dr. Bullock’s story also shows how, like the ocean waves, grief can help individuals find ways to love deeper, experience a different kind of grace, and accept healing while living with hope, happiness, and a heart full of joy.
Readers can purchase “Waves of Grief: A Look into the Life of a Grieving Grandparent” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories