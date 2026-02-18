Author Keith Morin’s New Book, "A Child's First Prayer," is a Charming Tale of a Young Girl Who Prays with Her Grandfather Before Bed to Thank God for All He Provides
Recent release “A Child's First Prayer” from Covenant Books author Keith Morin is a captivating story of a young girl whose grandfather invites her to pray before going to bed. Together, they thank God for all the wonderful things in their lives, and take a moment to reflect on their love of Jesus and each other.
Seabrook, NH, February 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Keith Morin, a proud father and grandfather, has completed his new book, “A Child's First Prayer”: an adorable story of a young girl who prays with her grandfather to thank the Lord and spend time with Him.
“Teaching your children to pray is the most important thing that you will do in your life,” writes Morin. “As a parent, it creates the foundation of that special relationship with our loving God. Prayer is essential for our relationship to flourish. I taught this prayer to my daughter and my granddaughter, and now I am blessed to bring it to the world.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Keith Morin’s new book will capture the hearts and minds of young readers, encouraging them to take a moment each day to pray and connect with God on a personal level.
Readers can purchase “A Child's First Prayer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
