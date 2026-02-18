Author Keith Morin’s New Book, "A Child's First Prayer," is a Charming Tale of a Young Girl Who Prays with Her Grandfather Before Bed to Thank God for All He Provides

Recent release “A Child's First Prayer” from Covenant Books author Keith Morin is a captivating story of a young girl whose grandfather invites her to pray before going to bed. Together, they thank God for all the wonderful things in their lives, and take a moment to reflect on their love of Jesus and each other.