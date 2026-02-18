Author Frank Hunter’s New Book, "My Cooking Dad," is a Charming Story That Follows a Young Girl as She Praises Her Father’s Exceptional Skills in the Kitchen

Recent release “My Cooking Dad” from Newman Springs Publishing author Frank Hunter is a heartfelt story that centers around a young girl whose father is a master in the kitchen. From delicious breakfasts to sweet apple pies, the young girl is always happy to enjoy the dishes whipped up by her loving cooking dad.