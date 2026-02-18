Author Frank Hunter’s New Book, "My Cooking Dad," is a Charming Story That Follows a Young Girl as She Praises Her Father’s Exceptional Skills in the Kitchen
Recent release “My Cooking Dad” from Newman Springs Publishing author Frank Hunter is a heartfelt story that centers around a young girl whose father is a master in the kitchen. From delicious breakfasts to sweet apple pies, the young girl is always happy to enjoy the dishes whipped up by her loving cooking dad.
Belleville, MI, February 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Frank Hunter, a former Sunday-school teacher for ten years, has completed his new book, “My Cooking Dad”: a riveting tale of a young girl whose father loves to cook and always prepares the most delicious meals for his family.
“This is a vision of a daughter’s view of her dad and his cooking skills in a lighthearted and fun way,” shares Hunter.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Frank Hunter’s engaging tale is sure to delight readers of all ages as they discover all the ways that the young girl’s cooking dad brings joy and happiness into their home through his gift. With colorful artwork to help bring Hunter’s story to life, “My Cooking Dad” is the perfect story for parents and guardians alike to read with their children.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “My Cooking Dad” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
