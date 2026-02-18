Author Raleigh Sutton’s New Book, "Patent Medicines, Cures and Preventions," is a Fascinating Collection of Advertisements for Proprietary Cure-All Medicines of the Past
Recent release “Patent Medicines, Cures and Preventions” from Newman Springs Publishing author Raleigh Sutton presents readers with a curated collection of newspaper clippings and advertisements showcasing traditional remedies and their astonishing medical claims from the past 150 years, capturing how these false “miracle” drugs were marketed to the unassuming public.
Elgin, IL, February 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Raleigh Sutton has completed his new book, “Patent Medicines, Cures and Preventions”: a historical collection of newspaper clippings and advertisements for various traditional remedies from the 18th and 19th centuries.
“How I got started with this stuff was I found them while looking for other things,” shares Raleigh. “I went back through 150 years worth of newspapers to select this bunch. Doing research on old diseases was educational to say the least! This took about 10 years of collecting.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Raleigh Sutton’s engaging series serves as both a historical record and a cultural snapshot, preserving a curious and compelling chapter of medical history in America.
